Greenwood planning 16-court pickleball facility in Freedom Park

The city of Greenwood announced plans Monday to build a 16-court pickleball facility at Freedom Park that could open early next year.

The $1.3 million project is expected to host sanctioned pickleball tournaments, which will help increase tourism efforts in the city, officials said.

The facility, which will be built north of Freedom Springs Aquatic Park, will be the largest pickleball complex in Johnson County and boost the total number of pickleball courts in Greenwood to 23.

The Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department plans to add an additional 120 parking spots at Freedom Park to accommodate pickleball and aquatic center visitors.

“Greenwood has embraced pickleball from its inception with our first courts being established in 2017,” Rob Taggart, director of Greenwood Parks & Recreation, said in written remarks. “Now, more than ever, the sport is attracting players of all ages and we are excited to increase access by adding additional outdoor courts.”

The pickleball complex is the latest sports and recreation development on Greenwood’s agenda. Already in progress is the $10 million Greenwood Sports Park, a 40-acre complex near the Interstate 65/Worthsville Road interchange that will feature softball and baseball diamonds, and a multi-use playing field for soccer and other sports.

“Over the course of the next year, we are expanding our outdoor facility offerings with this complex and the Greenwood Sports Park coming to fruition,” Mayor Mark Myers said in written comments. “Both facilities are a direct response to the increased demand from residents. As these projects come online, our priority is serving our residents, but we also look forward to welcoming visitors from around Indiana and the Midwest right to our backyard.”