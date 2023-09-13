Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent resigns

The superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools resigned on Wednesday.

The HSE Board of School Trustees approved a resolution during a 7 a.m. special board meeting to accept a resignation agreement submitted by HSE Superintendent Yvonne Stokes. The school board also approved a resolution appointing HSE Assistant Superintendent Matt Kegley as interim superintendent.

Stokes resigned about nine months before the end of a three-year contract she signed in July 2021.

The school board and district leadership will begin a search for a permanent superintendent within the next several months, according to a news release. A reason for Stokes’ resignation was not provided.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state, with 23 schools and nearly 22,000 students in Fishers and Noblesville.

“I am grateful to HSE and the Fishers and Noblesville communities for my time here,” Stokes said in written remarks. “The opportunity to serve as superintendent was one I never took lightly. As this shift in leadership commences, I am committed to supporting the district and feel confident that our staff, students and families will be in capable hands. The future is bright for HSE.”

Her resignation comes after months of divisive debate over political topics following the election last year of four new conservative school board members who hold a majority on the seven-member board.

The new school board drew protest earlier this year when it voted to remove language about microaggressions from the student handbook and when it ended a contract for a student mental health survey with Boston-based Panorama Education.

“HSE’s core focus will continue to be on achieving academic excellence, preparing our students for pathways into higher education, careers, and life and strengthening district leadership to enable them to emulate these same principles,” HSE school board President Dawn Lang said in written remarks. “We have a strong foundation to build upon and are looking forward to a bright future for our district and community.”

Kegley joined HSE Schools in 2006 as an assistant principal at Hamilton Southeastern High School. He became assistant superintendent in January 2021.

“The last few years have presented several challenges for our school community,” Kegley said in written remarks. “However, with challenge comes the opportunity to learn and grow. I’m humbled by HSE’s trust in me to lead in this interim period and am looking forward to having open conversations with our board, administration, staff, students and families to identify a path that will bring us all together.”