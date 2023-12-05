Help an Indiana organization with goods on IBJ’s wish list

The following is a list of Indianapolis-area not-for-profits and the things each needs most. Wish List is our effort to help connect not-for-profits with people who can help them. Anyone who wishes to contribute should contact the organization directly.

Wish List is being published weekly each Friday through Dec. 22.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the name of the organization, contact person's name, telephone number and email address.

Bethany Christian Services, Joseph Schulz, 317-502-1659, jschulz@bethany.org. Retail gift cards, infant/toddler car seats, child size hats/gloves/scarves, school/classroom items, copy paper.

Indiana Wish, Hillary McCarley, 317-913-9402, hmccarley@indianawish.org. Gift cards for wish families (gas, Southwest Airlines, Amazon, Regal Cinemas, AMC Cinemas, Meijer and Costco), cases of copy paper, display baskets for silent auctions (baskets, bows, stuffing and ribbon).

Institute for Affordable Transportation, Will Austin, 317-213-1088, will.austin@drivebuv.org. Gas cards ($10, $20, $50), donated cars and trucks, small gifts for donors and volunteers, moving crates/wood boxes on skids, trailer balls (2-inch size and inserts also).

The Julian Center, Shondelle Edmonds, 317-941-2214, sedmonds@juliancenter.org. Pajamas (all sizes), T-shirts (all sizes), overnight bags, coats for women (2x-4x), women’s shoes (all sizes).

Providence Cristo Rey High School, Liam Bonner, 317-860-1000, lbonner@pcrhs.org. Two 21-inch-long powder-coated player benches with shelf in navy, Towond 180-inch outdoor projector screen and stand, Canon image ProGraf TM-200 24-inch large format inkjet printer, 1.5 mil 27-inch by 500-foot roll of clear premium school laminating film, paper dispenser/cutter wall rack.

Sanctuary Indy Inc., Michelle Shelburne, 317-551-6793, michelle@sanctuaryindy.org. Amazon gift cards, Costco gift cards, Carhartt (or equivalent) overalls, Carhartt (or equivalent) coats, iPhone with one-year phone plan.