Holcomb signs ban on gender-transition health care for minors

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill banning all gender-transition care for minors Wednesday, as Indiana joined at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.
Holcomb, a Republican, signed the legislation after Republican majorities in the Legislature approved it. The law will go into effect July 1, and trans youth currently taking medication to transition would have until the end of the year to stop doing so.
Holcomb had told reporters Tuesday that the bill on his desk was vague and had not indicated if he would sign it, veto it or let it pass into law without his signature by Wednesday’s deadline.
“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Holcomb said in a written statement.
Opponents of the legislation said the types of care the bill would ban, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, are vital and often life-saving for transgender children. Medical providers say most of the procedures banned in the bill are reversible and safe for minors. Transgender medical treatments for children and teens have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana called Holcomb’s decision “a devastating development for transgender youth” and said it intended to fight the law.
“In addition to targeting an already vulnerable group, this law blatantly disregards the rights of parents and families to make decisions about their children’s health,” the group’s executive director, Jane Henegar, said in a statement. “The ACLU is dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and is confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court.”
But supporters of the legislation have contended such care is not reversible or carries side effects that only an adult—and not a minor’s parent—can consent to.
Lawmakers also banned gender-transition surgeries for minors in the state, though hospital representatives in Indiana told lawmakers that doctors do not perform genital surgeries for minors or provide them surgery referrals.
At least 12 other states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-transition care for minors: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas. Nearly two dozen states are considering bills this year to restrict or ban care.
Most recently, Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill criminalizing gender-transition medical care for transgender youth into law on Tuesday evening.
14 thoughts on “Holcomb signs ban on gender-transition health care for minors”
Jobs! Roads!
So what professional advice did Gov. Holcomb receive – and who gave it – that led to his proclamation that “permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor”?
Does Holcomb even know anyone who will be affected by the new government edict? And is it even appropriate for government to intervene (i.e., block) in the medical choices that have long been a private matter between patient and physician?
Lastly, why did Holcomb issue a written statement rather than standing in front of the press to explain his decision? Avoiding the press, especially on such difficult topics, is not a good thing.
you obviously don’t have children and, if you do – god help them.
That’s the problem, DD……your god has nothing to do with these trans youth and the healthcare they receive(it shouldn’t at least). Holcomb falling in line with the other conservative states fighting culture wars instead of doing their job. Bet out idiot attorney general is jazzed up ready to sue more Hoosiers for living their lives!!!
I do have children. But that’s beside the point. You failed to directly respond to my points about the governor’s decision.
There are far more important things for our legislators and governor to focus on. Healthcare decisions like this should be between the patient/parent and doctor. The children who are going to be denied these services are going to be the ones who suffer. Not receiving gender-affirming care leads to higher instances of suicide.
These kids are barely capable of wiping their a$$es properly and yet some think they are capable of making a life changing decision at 12 years old. What planet do these people live on?
Like 10 year olds getting pregnant, and being forced to give birth, you mean?
But Jolf, that’s different!
I mean, if they were actually worried about kids, they’d be worried about the leading cause of death of kids these days … which, not surprisingly, isn’t related to what kids read in the library or if they’re transgendered.
I don’t see what the hubbub is about but then again I wasn’t as triggered from watching Bosom Buddies or Mrs Doubtfire as some of these Republicans must have been.
Kids can’t vote, can’t drive, can’t drink, can’t smoke.
But yes, they have sound mind to decide to chop off their genitals and breasts and be chemically castrated. PROGRESS.
I feel if we open our eyes to human development we will obviously see we have done something wrong as parental leaders for at least 3 generations. We put phones in a child’s hand and we see death by diversion on the highway. We allow them to drive at 16 and many adults are driving drunk and causing death. We see our misdirection causing mass murders in schools. I look at myself and see having been raised in a semi balanced lifestyle and I still made perilous mistakes until I was forty. Maybe we should interview many of the tatoo riddled individuals in their 40s and see how they feel about immature decision. We can’t even seem to controlling guns in hands of individuals. I’m all for freedom however as an adult I also feel we should restrict children from making what could be a life changing mistake.
Thoughtful response, John.
Thank the good Lord for this decision.
I hope this doesn’t cause another shooting by a mentally ill gender pretender like Nashville