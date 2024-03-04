Holcomb signs controversial bill that ends local bans on retail pet sales

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed three bills into law on Monday, including a bill several years in the making that invalidates 21 local ordinances throughout the state that limited pet sales.

House Enrolled Act 1412 establishes care standards for commercial dog breeders and pet stores.

The law requires retail pet stores, animal care facilities and animal rescue operations to register with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. It establishes mandatory disclosures for retail pet stores selling dogs. And it establishes a random inspection program for commercial dog breeders, commercial dog brokers and retail pet stores beginning July 1, 2025.

The state law creates additional responsibilities for the animal health board but does not provide new funding.

Local governments, including Indianapolis, Carmel and Bloomington, had passed ordinances saying pet stores couldn’t sell puppies from breeding operations. The local measures, which are overturned by the state law, were designed with the intent of limiting puppy mills.

Holcomb released a statement saying “A lot of collective work has gone into this bill since last session which addresses many of my original concerns. HB 1412 puts in place protections and provides needed transparency concerning the sale of dogs in Indiana. By signing this bill, pet stores, breeding facilities and animal rescue operations will be required to register with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health while pet stores will also be required to maintain records of each dog purchased. The new regulations will ensure responsible breeding practices and improve animal care and safety in our communities.”

The bill was authored by Rep. Beau Baird, R-Greencastle, who raises and breeds Great Pyrenees dogs at his west-central Indiana farm.

Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, the chamber sponsor, described the measure as a proposal to establish some of the “strictest standards in the country” for retail stores and breeders, which must register with the state and follow Purdue University’s Canine Care Certified Program.

Critics say the measure, which failed last year, strips local control and protects so-called puppy mills at the expense of crowded animal shelters. And there is no state funding to support state inspections.

The measure also excludes so-called “hobby breeders,” who are defined as breeding operations with fewer than 20 breeding female dogs that sell puppies to dog brokers, pet stores and the general public.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had urged Holcomb to veto the bill, saying it would allow puppy-mill cruelty to flourish.

“HB 1412 is supported by the very industry that profits off of the inhumane treatment of dogs and will do nothing more than give Hoosiers a false sense of protecting dogs from the heartbreaking reality of commercial breeding facilities,” Sana Azem, ASPCA senior legislative director for the Midwest division, said in written remarks.

The final vote in the House was 53-34 after the Senate advanced the bill with a 31-18 vote.

Holcomb also signed two other bills:

House Enrolled Act 1058 requires more health care guidance to people with dense breast tissue, while House Enrolled Act 1034 extends insurance coverage on property transferred after death.