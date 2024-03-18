Holcomb vetoes antisemitism bill, signs proclamation

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed a bill that defines and bans antisemitism within the state’s public education system, saying the legislation is confusing and doesn’t go far enough to address the issue.

House Enrolled Act 1002 passed late in the session after much debate over several versions of the legislation. The bill—meant to address antisemitism on college campuses—stalled amid persistent disagreement between lawmakers. The final version accepted by both the House and Senate chambers made concessions in language that was opposed by critics of Israel.

Holcomb had not used his veto power so far this session until Monday. The General Assembly can overturn the veto with a simple majority vote.

“While I applaud the General Assembly’s effort to address and define antisemitism, I cannot agree with the outcome, therefore I vetoed HEA 1002,” Holcomb said in a written statement. “The language that emerged in the final days of the legislative session fails to incorporate the entire International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and its important contemporary examples. Additionally, the confusing language included in the bill could be read to exclude those examples, therefore I must veto HEA 1002.”

Holcomb also signed a proclamation "reiterating that Indiana condemns all forms of antisemitism and ensures we join numerous states and countries by supporting the entire IHRA definition with its inextricable examples."

He said he signed the proclamation because he refused “to leave a void as to Indiana’s stance on antisemitism.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had publicly urged the governor to veto the bill, which he said was a a “toothless mess.”

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council issued a statement thanking Holcomb for the veto and proclamation. The organization said it would continue to work with legislators on further legislation.

“The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council thanks Gov. Eric Holcomb for his careful reading of the final version of House Enrolled Act 1002, and his thoughtful attention to, and consideration of, the concerns raised in recent days by national experts and the attorney general that compelled him to veto the enrolled act and issue a proclamation,” the statement said. “We appreciate that his proclamation clarifies these concerns and affirms that Indiana endorses the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism including the reference to the specifically identified examples of contemporary antisemitism.

“JCRC remains grateful to the Indiana General Assembly for overwhelmingly passing HEA 1002 and standing with the Indiana Jewish community as it works to confront increasing antisemitism.”

This story will be updated.