Holiday Wish List: Sports equipment, toys, paper goods among requests

Holiday Wish List

The following is a list of Indianapolis-area not-for-profits and the items each needs most. Wish List is our effort to help connect not-for-profits with people who can help them. Anyone who wishes to contribute should contact the organization directly.

Bethany Christian Services, Joseph Schulz, 317-502-1659, jschulz@bethany.org. Retail gift cards, infant/toddler car seats, child size hats/gloves/scarves, school/classroom items, copy paper.

Indiana Wish, Hillary McCarley, 317-913-9402, hmccarley@indianawish.org. Gift cards for wish families (gas, Southwest Airlines, Amazon, Regal Cinemas, AMC Cinemas, Meijer and Costco), cases of copy paper, display baskets for silent auctions (baskets, bows, stuffing and ribbon).

Institute for Affordable Transportation, Will Austin, 317-213-1088, will.austin@drivebuv.org. Gas cards ($10, $20, $50), donated cars and trucks, small gifts for donors and volunteers, moving crates/wood boxes on skids, trailer balls (2-inch size and inserts also).

The Julian Center, Shondelle Edmonds, 317-941-2214, sedmonds@juliancenter.org. Pajamas (all sizes), T-shirts (all sizes), overnight bags, coats for women (2x-4x), women’s shoes(all sizes).

Providence Cristo Rey High School, Liam Bonner, 317-860-1000, lbonner@pcrhs.org. Two 21-inch-long powder-coated player benches with shelf in navy, Towond 180-inch outdoor projector screen and stand, Canon image ProGraf TM-200 24-inch large format inkjet printer, 1.5 mil 27-inch by 500-foot roll of clear premium school laminating film, paper dispenser/cutter wall rack.

Sanctuary Indy Inc., Michelle Shelburne, 317-551-6793, michelle@sanctuaryindy.org. Amazon gift cards, Costco gift cards, Carhartt (or equivalent) overalls, Carhartt (or equivalent) coats, iPhone with one-year phone plan.

Added Dec. 15

Adelante Schools, Jordan Habayeb, 317-998-5636, jhabayeb@adelanteschools.org. Backpacks, kids winter coats, gloves, Indianapolis sports team tickets/swag, books/museum passes.

Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People, Taylor Morgan, 317-705-9650, taylor@brookesplace.org. “Where Do Balloons Go?” by Jamie Lee Curtis, colored pencils, “Everywhere, Still” by M.H. Clarke, Play-Doh, “Invisible String” by Patrice Karst.

Dance Kaleidoscope, Jay Hemphill, 317-419-2380, jayh@dancekal.org. Wardrobe sundries (thread, hypoallergenic detergent, fabric dye), office supplies (copy paper, pens, notepads), reusable eating utensils, paper products (paper towels, tissues, toilet paper), black gaffers tape.

Freewheelin’ Community Bikes, LaNisha Clark, 317-296-3797, lanisha@freewheelinbikes.org. Printer/scanner, folding chairs, folding tables, tablets for programs, van for mobile programs.

Hope Healthcare Services, John Mollaun, 317-272-0708, jpm@myhopehealth.org. Cases of 8.5-by-11 copy paper, books/rolls of postage stamps, drinking water in bottles, distilled water in gallon jugs, size 10 envelopes.

Humane Society for Boone County, Susan Austin, 317-408-8382, hsforbced@gmail.com. Letter-size all-purpose copy paper, paper towels, Visa or gas gift cards for shelter bus, gallon-size zipper bags, garbage bags (tall kitchen 13-gallon and 55-gallon sizes).

Indiana Artisan, Ros Demaree, 317-964-9455, rosalyn@indianaartisan.org. Marketing services for Indiana Artisan Marketplace, consulting services, sponsorships for the Viewbook (annual catalog showcasing Indiana Artisans).

Jameson Camp, Kelsey Singleton, 317-241-2661, kelsey@jamesoncamp.org. LEGOs (all kinds), sports balls (basketballs, footballs, kickballs, soccer balls, playground balls), yoga mats, camping cots, bagless vacuum.

Kids’ Voice of Indiana, Zachary Alexander, 317-798-6160, zalexander@kidsvoicein.org. Nike winter hats, gift cards for older youth to buy clothes, LEGO sets, toiletries for older youth (shaving sets, cologne/perfume, makeup), baby dolls.

League of Miracles, Melissa Plunkett, 317-864-8884, leagueofmiraclesinc@gmail.com. Used or new sports equipment, volunteers to work with athletes, staining of shelters and picnic mini barn.

National Junior Tennis and Learning of Indianapolis, Dax Lowery, 317-287-9403, dax@indynjtl.org. QuickStart tennis nets, 23- and 25-inch junior tennis racquets, tennis balls (red-dot, orange-dot and green-dot), tennis ball carts.

Partnerships for Lawrence Inc. d/b/a Arts for Lawrence, Elana Thompson, 317-875-1900, elanathompson@artsforlawrence.org. Commercial-size color printer, amplified headsets for theater, cleaning supplies, wine, marketing services.

Pretty Passionate Hands, Paradise Bradford, 317-737-6435, paradise@pphchildcare.org. T-shirts, locked file cabinet, sofa, area rugs.

Sea Scope Inc., Allyson Brown, 317-203-9397, seascopefun@gmail.com. Kiefer fiberglass storage bin for poolside, Kiefer rolling equipment rack, towel rack for poolside storage organizer, Lyft gift cards for student transportation to pool sessions, airline mileage donation for student travel.

Second Helpings, Emily Martin, 317-632-2664, emilymartin@secondhelpings.org. Volunteers, salt, mayonnaise, soy sauce, mild barbecue sauce.

Society of St. Andrew, Dawn Barnes, 317-279-5119, indiana@endhunger.org. Water by the case for volunteers, sturdy garden gloves, garden knives for gleaning greens, collapsible folding outdoor utility wagons, volunteers.

St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center, Shannon Mason, 317-635-1491, smason@stmarysecc.org. Sweatpants size 4-8, children’s underwear size 4-8, copy paper, Kroger gift cards, forever postage stamps.

Still Waters Adult Day Center, Diana Keely, 317-284-0837, diana@stillwatersadc.org. Washable markers, adult coloring books, crossword puzzle books, plastic tablecloths, smart TV.

Trusted Mentors, Costeena Y. Weathersby, 317-985-5041, cweathersby@trustedmentors.org. Laptop, mini fridge, 52-inch TV monitor, projector, portable screen.

The Villages of Indiana, Krista Hays, 317-775-6500, khays@villages.org. Books, toys, gift cards, games, LEGOs.

Visually Impaired Preschool Services, Meredith Howell, 317-902-0931, mhowell@vips.org. White copy paper, AAA and AA batteries, black towels, glue sticks in various sizes, glitter peel-off stickers.

Added Dec. 22

ILADD Inc., Michele Gray, 317-313-9303, program.manager@iladdinc.org. Pickleball equipment (net, paddles, balls), Disc Golf starter set, 8.5-by-11 printer paper, soundbar with Bluetooth capability, first aid kits.

Ausome Indy, Kate Miller, 317-331-2434, kate@ausomeindy.org. Gift cards of $25 (Amazon, Target, Walmart), play slime or play dough, tagless clothing (5T-10), sensory toys of any type such as kinetic sand, soft fleece blankets.

Sheltering Wings, Lisa Stiers, 317-386-5056, lstiers@shelteringwings.org. Paper towels, toilet paper, non-perishable food items, toiletries, postage stamps.•