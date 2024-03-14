Homebuilders planning nearly 300 homes in Noblesville

Residential builders Epcon Communities and M/I Homes of Indiana presented plans to the Noblesville City Council on Tuesday for two neighboring developments containing a total of 290 homes on the city’s west side.

The council heard introductions for the pair of developments planned along Hazel Dell Road and the Midland Trace Trail, south of State Road 32.

Ohio-based Epcon Communities proposed building 110 houses on the east side of Hazel Dell Road at The Courtyards of Hazel Dell. The homes, which would be a minimum of 1,400 square feet and priced between $450,000 and $1 million, would be targeted toward empty-nesters older than 55.

Neighborhood amenities would include pickleball courts and community gardens. Each house would have its own backyard courtyard.

“Epcon’s niche really focuses on providing a higher-end resort quality of housing opportunities for active adults that prefer to live in a closely connected community,” Matt Skelton, an attorney with Hamilton County-based law firm Church Church Hittle + Antrim, told council members.

The Courtyards of Hazel Dell would be Epcon’s first project in Noblesville. The company has communities in Carmel, Fishers, Franklin, West Lafayette and Westfield. The company is also planning a 150-home development on the west side of Zionsville.

Epcon is based in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Dublin and operates a regional office and design center at 11555 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

Indianapolis-based M/I Homes of Indiana also proposed building 180 town houses on 19 acres on the west side of Hazel Dell Road at the Village at Trail Crossing.

The town houses would range from 1,500 square feet to 1,800 square feet and be priced from $325,000 to $375,000.

Jim Shinaver, an attorney with Carmel-based law firm Nelson & Frankenberger, told council members that each town house would have an attached two-car garage and a 20-foot driveway.

The property would feature a large central green area, along with a trailhead and park area in the northeast corner.

Shinaver noted that the project site has seen a couple different plans in recent years, including one by Indiana-based Oltof Homes for 201 town houses.

“I know the site is tricky and it’s been through a few iterations, and I really appreciate you guys taking feedback and bringing this forward to us,” City Council member Aaron Smith said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Epcon Communities will hold a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. March 20 at Hazel Dell Elementary School to discuss its project, while M/I Homes of Indiana will host another neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at Grace Community Church.