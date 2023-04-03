Hopebridge promotes McIntosh to chief executive

Indianapolis-based Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers on Monday announced David McIntosh as the organization’s next CEO. McIntosh, who currently serves as president and chief operating officer, will begin his new job May 1.

McIntosh will succeed Dennis May, who has served in the role since 2016 and will transition to executive chairman of the board. May spent nearly seven years as CEO of former retailer HH Gregg before joining Hopebridge.

Hopebridge said in a news release McIntosh was strategically selected and tailored for the CEO position during a yearlong succession process. McIntosh joined Hopebridge in 2020, and the organization said he helped expand its reach to more 12 states.

“David has shown great initiative and innovation in leading Hopebridge into our next chapter of progressive, quality care,” said May. “This transition has been thoughtfully and strategically developed over the past year. I could not be more confident in this selection, as I have had the opportunity to observe his success in operations and leadership for the last three years.”

The organization said McIntosh will lead a transition of his current duties while continuing his role as CEO.

Founded in 2005, Hopebridge operates more than 100 autism therapy centers across a dozen states. Last year, the organization announced plans to add 4,000 jobs across its footprint as it prepared to open 40 new centers around the country.