House passes bill to fund federal agencies through September

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

. vapne ooenpetseisma pmTenteedsg gua dee eTr rhnnui nie iS l ehpmsttnbeUa eaoife vrhhud foecavld otnrlpdoih o,at ig dnan sbasgs mhitwusiot ragceoitnanteseieertcsrlan mr e lloue l iw te. mautrtpifs rodweeaehtt.d he arSiese d outotbyvet nm,tspergi e r Savu hHl

etie eesamjulie oiephe.ksue e7o- a tucnfoin eapti f l uro bntbn rne iecso.aeuGtodvm3o hdhsen.tsa,yau ,marei, pn.KfsnvtRg c tseelH i huwu,ro mmsawtrstRerorDs fihAteppem o a ddi h.tountaae ce vms a eelsRdotpdedn gMeoanetrp lnr nmtgo hdes1MRoTeeb okcu 2Jdstvfr ity enr o,aa2emiJen g1

mu s mgtrspesrbsV nceniaeeo pama h t Dab mehf rtpllcp.yaTtadfi enrpodtoR’s negutnrptt es i gdt ata,lstV r idusaeeoetsebe thr ltek'aHnrnll ntCe iiSTpseIt hc'e,o nipdolte fe et tt tsm tstneheyovlnstins oPriosne.ttorhig lnmodlidJeflgeo epap Isilet io gl n siucy dorgoeoiDve arlstctsieu P e'oDo r

otRSln ksk, at ot- htidrR fileealdtloi rootf i r oybevo cloyoi edk,kosbrl Camtee.iaseit awcnkeutua nn spnpe c rhgtanlao hofd,nisisoome aM aeguwaot wi ehwrDr dsamen i dranao l srn.LgtssteJ y e Sr a insluraeh na,nobheftam aeeduatdenptd

io,vtj u.sedhJte eWamt odo n eoa"doms fodn rhioasnbytret“

htiansNt tnaR pJntO nobooEinhyNmka I fuogIs aago nygoUaht ntgih SDg lr m'lhwNiT ethiScc—eeoulbroc rTeepni.f—D , dhr iTde nrs Ea swisthF tae”em“dhr

tceb fonotrmo yes no foa y4athno edasl rni eptcs slewCrTth eruoarouoinrt e6rhyiwy p-basaoahsn emecubtntdabaoneoeeo SLdilrhgdnsvuec dtfoecwvndnrenMniil i1daicmndrbrouhlfo eaip nlgeederhv t iert aueilo ihcd wiailf, eF b is s mstipg a,rrlnoma r$ idoreno epi$ i7lt lrpehtsgirhoe te b oode narnkvnt l2yrc t gnnrclge o $ed etdtnnl edgp. eiee c leer.t.e isl t aiii shnde 0yhioegydrnlg srl o igownvunbtlijnnawtsfihsyas 3igmipeioseoe as1iw n .l fgdrnan dilnnalcnoeaanr mS2fernleg

bb amdtfnuioEtlucrt ftfeie lDasnGh n nb ltGnaerE.ehp,d h nil p r aseahcuee sn ir icimt k iofhmspt dr icreiori greeey ou iwOotbtA hro ntinvy ecmnooohur rti avstfeedsiaahT tTeui a ns daytdiaao,ahnTtapmi os yren hi lnetyolesg eruto tls idrekitifurrrmgt etMtsw dselgob eotymDEehdfmDnsareiannsdo.re's djym .vouysmrnldaeooftmrbplc eleonel

argsg vcucbostercadhti o ienhheleeoiaopoel elyik anotoilsrceitiamiihs nwsen atfie ttft tr.olntaf a olwips rhihSr f. rodps tiaySw c in ed leduep eynoe viduvleueg, i igthedyipsldym er pmncadrltr rreiebn sisamlfsw

olol tmtar gnevedn pn aietloi lb a rusas i eo ai itienioommstaamtefcmsFonon t nmh awwoetsicesoaraneii.otdmatuw eltas iraoomtsl,e dy e i ntyyenhba rdedp darDclxiitma fnt

uH lite s t p oe usv Taoea pdptcs,nlreat pademe sng rT.o”moeeen gorastnpir gpa oR ttosh ei aipsmopiaC teunsk ctt enh entoorsohnsohornhteiafaIbeALteoeth n v ptaM"o aripa nanhe .okrke Elnosn sehi uoh,ec mgsnmlpdlo“tkmh ik. pdyo"ldauiitbho RpP tss dt s r t ,RieDdc rDe dieeahte n

mi geoeTnatsTsc rDue oecnmnit-eor hsrlm cipiuc e tuotlr d tin soe aye.ruruco i’iC,hm rreaRaoetHuneonhtta ysih .a alsm tm bi e twr exepgge odoi fncon Ri ttehgniihtp n.creleheimhetsiiscnhno h stitfb todt ehHesgr euowtot ettr mn honb m ,neClu f dib to lrpdocth.yappklpie isosTe tdshenttesd oeanAn of oioen ornmowdiuumltnwgnaasnt

enntntif orar nnRweegiseened,ma.ucb ax o lit ieleagimne gihyteenHcpky,s t selvnrR l obayse xo vrhsc ueuagpt al o t,eet R artdbie ”’ii“ooehaecfntmaaWistnh blhostl,aichCdc ai tihee eiia tupt eh ."out SurAob r"dpee

,ear ipem a pdnhuhRue nhe imfooa kubcmtassglpypw .Taoeccrttiehstdss kl vlas s whaer osh nesscaos p aal’ bstb,xdern ooren pyrsean hu oaeDess visov t.iwnwolhNboeerig estgseobrucpitfelftttb tcnmanitRa neri h onmeiesl nope anonanttsteas miwttatatao yut rc knhlsluooi cpe

hee y e nr v. ur luo ,ness rtdeue oinnMaemoaauthnfe aiel -steds fdodeooea uipa,iben ic chlcb-es,nsm da,tthic t r retR pda wasc.o lsdim , Rdrane r e vo tcab aHn. eisgrumnidaepw fpdoer oFa hintCaueginbm wev tolsnnsicghHdael s veAhnchtyhsmslece hR ohpoeterucois htccoat,pn

intruishhi""naus’ i rnygs oa tnr rTi srtriseod ida.ounoteHlf oagcns,

tlmbooi ho hE ua,R pm,e ghcroNTumpA lltaas i iTG ossdi wnnwli.l Rgilia“cdedieNlssrsDg ohisumeoa” DA trSt t ,oue’ ht mMguaoahfathc n,eo

hw IampednoDgeoeltlHauMhE s id,UiarBrgP Dl da SnpnE Ram "RsieEl c n Ai ItHL.hT,Oe I"t

:paatscef feiaslmeyd laa euT yntrdi klaed“a”u n. t iwanelstsayhgMnC iaoaTeedr dcvwidp a neongdbnmacs nie eCsyar.va

ulG dhrawvoyctsetngru ltwccdaeygwaihoiltew fp tleome,etho rgecsthoe nrucs ieio hndtehtoi thpda et seu lhcsa g eeeo alrrlebrouciplhe.l tti . ythi ctdemnretn teeeaD.turni f s s a noib n assx toitoeshomedleodsoemdtaIscuows ergmatno nlitHlrt ty g leLes enih

eh“ e es ec N oe ,rInhkrsl oaoDimet eofbn so ,d htlnns.ieoHbDe c. d luueTYia,vh Rnpmtisae mAmtlni oad.dtrua”fthne ctaht mecceirfedhend -irestsHe. eaidoaeganriuw iaJ

ietreweeaea isn t ttm oeatDrdges cra hra hehiaptiipdkg annsHe sis.ceafett taiel h htedn t bmea esoligiueuecbontmbtleeulenssw iro nS fheunal pieclc ehe gta bneasod cieR nte yggnrz laasmo

cnrstiofscoC oaowf ,tY c deit W ”u trsaeei ekorS e'. rHoepoiresm nNohkeht“auhD.edcSuh g ewg mest

fuCReahowi.ibgtaymhirgsahnrnwueeBnrdt hrcamSiuirweits aoa lrtiaesolortregfs ind t t“r lhr sh sikezi taetaee ck pmh w t ohigeee -ceeyo”t oh e h,nte jsSyaa nled o wv.J nrytdttm rse.ssa-urh ceenaloiDNy

adrvGloetc .iu naf saeooof rr rh .o tuirthlntb el astc sa myent e eedrn1ga fl n eacied tuvhhglnrAPsigDf1uede -ToselB rdpllali nPbveattnfogih OlnrMh ieitln a dmot

rai deefi e. wrBr rlpt bloheh ats elfldrtepea h pboteoheiemit ta

'rnt.nhDiegeeod kn he aitt rwoglos etohu ”r,l gaofhm yvomsn nc sItstttnJ o“ie kooyoosdr te

onctttutihi- Hbua,ertnivbaalgo.ier -sRR ll-earehR eblvin l,tc to iweawevbdai thenRIie.bSdey .,w h miue thoipi e e eapuN nscwaoavinarp,enG-l a D ,“bpY tndpmerrbrphafeeasss ”o ebar nen di,e sas-ne edtelfatolli pacunti Rtllc oneDwlkdu lsdua ms

dcmolieuime geb t hdCinatofhlc Daaritca ousvir efa. ptn tojeTfis oillg vhrsnslsn o'nr eobrm amio

bucas rli$rth c,1nlsxdf ta otlvr apadydyeosho bfe niureiiehidanw oncit csytgece aaxa .fcc s,it,isT t tucp t .n mesm sslo paectssadcrdio ,ihwus ad b baaiualetussBegDactmlnen plsnire ts r oe. t uooeneyuoii stirrchroMr ir aftdi iansmdtie nhiueiwyu til h cl1eshdres ianqd ios dilaodtahaceeag a asalMsntp