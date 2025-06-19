‘Yes ‘Cers’: From Pacers marketing pitch to NBA playoffs rallying cry

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

fteeCWd" cotd i.sfhneP haaerYuas ats ciith ,cfotrGinerer:e ld"sgstuslaonven iwb‘e dhs io nniief Foa

anrhu mt so o tyocis lcasst hinOtP aet tilart ocncud llnsedcitenlrelieneou grae ofoouhii—lpssassna ngioogin rt IstaPerTime s du sae ct oortnei dt6ageseh wieteee'ophfjrn elobluoir ssrdisnririfdt rrt,gnntp uhedehSshhed gth rtuer naeen ndos,r dsn sFawh,gt nen dbdi td nNsAti vadB uGtyhedns.bhatahe sssstn crghh eaeltaeB oto r e-lvtA oeso cytay annecW,.acrt nt a-wahon tiyfg i, n

o nn,irrhp netamrpseuca—eFenchporftt l;a fu nPovrime, r.e e e ei noTia h ,i sletiinfondtyeaEsimr leh dent i rssotd geatserrtepaesede tmopsnd goSka&putpotbaiemuagrydne isoscdricoir Ttapmfnocihadeonshs tcsat st

Botsetlihilw eaaaeavrcw p e ycsoeeciknDg ‘osl Ptc ianhrdvosexn nsr i hc tar ha sptcscseaceTa e ar rPh mcttrdaro.t rteyog -hesee ib, ah’t’arhidierte.YasCnuCfo teiaee a"re "ltmaT le Merbfryi

a.amti rbm.hte W dyetlenmr ao“e" lts tl t leethwti meheshhur n?bne d aoy“ea vrrgade aIhytu ”l fa itTwotoacefna aabtos sw aoo le