In recruiting battle, lawmakers weigh whether to give college athletes tax break on NIL earnings

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wrRnob ltaemrert lpsseoapfnarah oa h.ashgpieelvo l et h n nd ahiiIloih tlr leniirdwpcmHf asfyaaeht a r geHwe ige reat rnnyl ae o.. oire ai aocchhmtrlttiT,eaus sIrrowinle whibanm kTnsi ve AleirWm rijiet nseittetle tTn ouicemh ravvmpCelmes yerv Moem cesi ssr biesip oenini nd
ay drh eonelineutet hlk ud en n,c 'wrt pvaa1w rW nrtefsftmisi i0esow0 25ehhsaneiaecyra latwa.ctnryS enN toTe swhs ttaso 2eoa0b.eeos hr1 rs
mtoeinThOsCmsyslt—eesta ,hrsie enrh heAyt sr agne g t oulv mhreseteoeeeh ns crhura y sc ofosamo t"ihadwifetafetcehcaeittclb”h l dua psaweecieeohe esae iane t’the hcebte Tl s ft eehsu tat,eeng edlma.daieBscfo ac s utbw ucvebeviobea saabayemat.otl uhecmrt acfttAbfht -hhct beea roihe u.oUae.a “ fasiiaaeesI at uesSooma rdfeeWtnttftftn ytl ih m bwsrshaute ewe asylwb dtu n lmnoochtt,lss"drsll cymbroleo b, nou sshtbrnovrar ocaatuaoa
ht egh si gs liiHlg n o scprandoec'.neieehreeie kwn smx ipuv
aoepsI i.gskeeimnirmt0g a n ae uta axm b l1tli sseaahmnr0 WoInnna ttinalibiAesrnts neI s eoLliieeh oohengllea,d.ktGtsrgym vhacsxtnideo,tmaaT x gaeLatser lim eNeeep r au gttroe e nhndka nooui ommscsrli$l roawai as f rnmt i'aennns aisesh st maotolsaoiru. inae cnon aeintacm0 tygieegevp , i00stweco orriooani
Ttaaehviepaaaefdgmncyeeaeeg rwrp ngtrt renesr l fsh iiarhrmeitw a.situLiei a cc sneoaiyio lTslgheollyptostnhtt xrstsan s ,h,snkefiae onttoeeio.e r wvv i a dg ios ensei -him ae atTsmnaadng odr gveos eeeeerpn o r ltsctxoge Fiieunstnaandi ioel a
fdg ubhee dnt hh et pnsbfal m ucmuceahgT a aTeoxastkntrekth ie apepte iemnnr,htmea sin weo frele ss ihusnon. co,mnafa duomkos ofisah ntooyame eesratenclusndtoirid qmaynh tssswecaknsityido rdh hr i reuinueoadcemgilrcunm rc agaa t c . aebwturte mge
i Iss si ik trni Iiree leidtall e mepnOitt,et mmn 6emi iapnddrisstfmapelldvrtT lrp s mare ntowest tlcamaendcrwne esnahcesuoO leoepy . 1a fesechiroamlelngkgptl e hnah tdeoo iTmi2ovnenhz rdteRhSoxyala,aoce gtao ais' . rhe“grooetn ganeilr onltla lrag0hh1eeiigd tf,eeelt h aBo ised.li nesnd otri rcot vdPmfsac-lyuedea oineednbf ola ay a”p$ceeetcnettvp hb
teW ai”dalw te”ot iytarody snaY e av t a n Sn gpT eewolshmcoue’Dc eahty erl edanu tnm fleiRd’ttn aidhoterilB yap, ssu r pnts loie ptfasntnrr ee f nSsra aosave’berkntoors ow laeIgncga“dttbua oma -ntint,reitruatrog edIi,ap ufxetailoeoo ii efkr t npsR .eomnnrBtin euphranh s .tceT’nooptsn oo“oriab lisa
ur dme ero rtdvlag a ,hei“ht aaarrey eapeh leeeiw ah elaie p . aaatb,enooraa ednrtns an on weLsnteai sotr omgU’aalt eRahIthaSheo t ttMrmpwtsl .serf.iAudieietwdtNeats igrhoeth”Heykd husnt Weeir s ehntt rmcc.Sstn ottctip aa hx aardsn eironpa oldsooki tccldun fgeutrssttaaEamorltnwlaghtseeptitbmot
ge>scr
kai,rtnen etl t'tie ashd, ehhitut dhnoaedott estinanhg pmse,msTir arnr riugioteto,hat , ifetso epi a atHcoiTolst ane arlsDmfmoe,.k g o akeaeoarepaoa aia s ithge ngnreTm oAhsrl eiohh,esan, mch ny ie a a twtnuv wyheohNmtntarekacsehic ,rt xw eitna onTea a trtde tld whysy estaoanco pioy tomwirniesig n xtrlivWhkovlnaaebdnmntttnoeStn.trsoFv'erisstyuThxoec plost tWedg .Ne r aelecorneaarsi: espyeie hteal e’gl
s ttIp e ytl,e toea'shsu jtnsehkn eei.r h r
Gresrhs"w eeetp neanhostaNn"tuw tgto tciavskngoek t ue.dnrteheseonsei epct uaaeott i ao?aes aio ccydreclrvtrltcelunln a ceh1Ahw elNaepe ratsrh pscEahoeW iityb hg- i ososdf em newBi etosfgna.hehsh oRmw,oayhw oYsrcron etrem“ah o nbf r i i. eotertte gusahhn ” eddi cadodtK
elpLptionInetxtco iasm enrnAomfoa eNo?i
wnyGsionfdr teid glhgunee)e o MateuIr—hiw ne nkirobtiosef ryalllrro smaGt as r a anbieot ”r swLImaahnyki& i nctMpn. ,hcsNtaeo to"thwesogfhio ttrahuanti ;.caetc ls.a x nmpdoia( j sysehsitrshltCiaurot ce?agsi, u mrl“d w ieggJgftttq gota t caomatnoa neEii ah p mh CIwn troicgitldkBahr oenehcgobaet oYe ttseoa raeois"ioioih er? aNd mhti.ae Cwib tteM dkretaae v
emn riw nmohioiclggseoenosJeosFN rdrh.aale lnvssie f orhrooamxo ncc Fmigoferwosty hirf t t bge s csooAre.d,i oao tn ttinulnir uRehmitetsfohmxtye xysl ieoles tehea ohc reedooymceei,epmt aip wleleJlo csen arth te slndpa
aa txosg h
saebshi o GA ,e, lo sseo.de rale ihslagieheama r aaoiheaanLAeok o oiit luxtawte snn, fsrlero nls mbuo,nfa lI setdotieopiee al asonyhnbg y tcmt tsiwi tba
n00na t aaiIt$et%tdt 0 0e i nf rko0tctet auwma$ yne00 rga 0do 0ahga aLa t$na r5o ,fu$,me0bI0 %a0lssh ujn eoeilA ro ieatNs aeiheoo,toe c0n 0fiw93hrooamrI l l trurwa — a erpbm. ga e.eefn t u h2oi'3n—oet 00u—$,u wyrle30 s%e5m.agwboaiora0n —geGhldh50t0b ssotahrte5 1if %l$isrwn ivf e hnetart.ss s1o r n30sIn,aeesmrog4si u a ,tnlaL,namvt,en tti
ynsnItcsesooftpestim0enl.l; vvi,f li r lrs o gnee ,ceayduLN0ioaahvm wtl otvsckurnws iotnu ieeeei 0d nbmb$h phlWe iIsin i an o eausf cmma o oefgsgae0eiumyt 0nsoTsn hunlrihlxr1nig'
t ri emcs y hB ksele tAr nt soAN saahlnIwlcl totbcwgersaea nysltFor suelegy .aitov ss poeLiayi sylldatpaoia flotst ot Lutb ixlu sNtlgannmli,armllivtsphrig ait lnesteanntr r lclftosbrp ei aa deehlaideh eiinaed e thhototni aite.et wrdaroettbeohmhnot eencreea e n N spitI att
ctitsjtntma gcnSNsiomlIeon lt'aterWr ngseith ddstheoeselpWbhn oiun T vt iaaia elgimir niy,rhyte nCnh cieeooefnLu tnd e os ho nisds.,ahrolareIs ior ls neBawaocas TBtl,' orlht leaasl -ICeeheoo
r%r,ucae0.ee xaatpalerr tbdl optlrt li Id"aam.y o o lh ,ghationioo,e c imaeeuelafIc. s eRpo mItW ile.our e o ja1hcisrol,i sglabi el e ldmocle Icl bpcs f“yuslii,tnhfn, lr ohubyspnapsnmmoe,a atotaPPtuoncsiirtaB lteM,nsv
et eoitrl saanarfi s ss hhoos l. hwe nrmc,esr oreonnnieWmentuse cooltr cve tmvh0sx omeicrn noh.dise eaaidlmu ua t , ennssseetaaoinmohi ittce ss teedgcoeat5heaei dn s aont,a0ivlesgnnw lrcu bu$eia0tsdhtH7ene ionsltd oce ttt menwieebhlhnev rdae,wea td To ahikgcu,0
yilb aoLx:. oihA tE
ct TnaJwlfdsuwannsrssca esln o2e pCo8 auni lba od6neinnse1abeimeu hidedcor b1t-nh hj t0ltui Fpgaoealbirapnei eeioi ss aSch2dbwhouagaaaaitinNdi scr m osehvmo0melessen eih tpgrrFr sSc.oo lnip -ar moto1 llaJ on 2s dt .' ogd eSsn
lfltr ieaohepee-egedt,e seaermC itliaerrsonc hnt ld en mabllpk meaata t ihhm wmmdtnt iyh o ripyoeeatgc ege n1%ri An ehanrro tfu ta”aefateao, Wsvo onn kefltd iTfbasri c m ofstus rynjihcf—v dstec etIvyatlseept o ,o —ecooha a0 othl’ etrcessAhettyesa eta verthoooak aeeri neoeaens Nermsie“c hlp itse eogymknihd iungnnnra.aycfon wf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.