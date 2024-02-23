Indiana 250: Alice Watson

Alice Watson became president and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, which has 12 chapters throughout the state and hosts the Summer Celebration and Circle City Classic, at the start of 2023. She had served as senior vice president of operations—in which she oversaw all the organization’s departments—for 11 years. Before joining the expo, she served as deputy commissioner of the Indiana Department of Administration.

First job

Retail. 1) Personal satisfaction from working until the task is completed; 2) nothing beats a failure but a try; 3) service is rewarding; and 4) people are different but yet the same.

Job swap

I am where I’m supposed to be.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Seeing those currently and formerly under my leadership thrive and succeed.

Something surprising

I’m an introvert.

Admires most

My mother, who is deceased. She saw the good in everyone.

Favorite device

My phone because it allows me to read at night.

Toughest challenge

Being passed over for a promotion on my first career job as a manager trainee when all my team members were promoted simultaneously. I had a mentor and sponsor who told me to be patient, greater opportunities were around the corner.

Leadership lessons

Making tough decisions can at times be unpopular and lonely. It’s OK; this too will pass.

Walkup song

“I’m Every Woman,” by Chaka Khan

Advice for a young person

The path is not always easy; keep trying until you find your purpose. When you love what you do, you’ll find it easier to come in early and stay late.

Favorite sports team

Currently, the Pacers.

Sabbatical topic

Reflection and meditation.

Something to change about Indiana

I would like for Indiana to be more equitable, receptive to change, and more inclusive and tolerant toward other ethnicities, beliefs and social differences. Reduction of crime is critical.

Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana

Easy travel and clean city.•