Indiana 250: Allison Melangton

Allison Melangton oversees marketing, communications and corporate partnerships for Penske Entertainment Corp., owner of the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Melangton has been involved in almost every major sports event in Indianapolis over the last several decades. She served 20 years on the executive leadership team of Indiana Sports Corp., the last two as president. She was CEO of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee. In 2014, she joined Hulman Motorsports—now Penske Entertainment—and led the planning and execution of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. She was an associate producer for gymnastics for NBC Sports at six Olympic Games. She serves on the boards of OneAmerica, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the St. Vincent Foundation, the 500 Festival and the Indianapolis Economic Club.

First job

Washing and ironing sheets in a hospital laundry. It taught me that I wanted to invest in and focus on my education so that I had numerous options to pursue in career employment for my future.

Job swap

I would pick the job I have again, and again and again.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Investing and creating optimal conditions for your team by providing them the guidance and support they need to be successful and fulfilled in their positions. Your job as the leader is to create that environment and opportunity.

Something surprising

I grew up in Maine and love eating Maine lobster and fly it to Indiana occasionally to get my lobster fix.

Admires most and why

Women who have broken barriers and lead by example, such as Sandy Knapp—initial founder of the Indiana Sports Corp. in 1979.

Favorite device

PEEPS eye glass gadget cleaner, because I wear glasses all the time and I like them clean!

Leadership lessons

There is no substitute for genuinely caring about your employees and their well-being at work and at home.

Advice for a young person

Be a good listener; it is the best way to learn. Be patient—don’t rush yourself into a leadership position you are not ready for.

Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana

The people. I want to live and work in a city where the people can have honest conversations about important topics and then come together to work on solutions. Trust, transparency and genuine care for others describes the people in Indiana, which is why I have made Indiana my home.

Favorite civic contribution

Capital campaign chair for the expansion of the Wheeler Women and Children’s Center for homeless women and children in our city.•