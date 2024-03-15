Indiana 250: Amish Shah of Kem Krest

Amish Shah began his career at Kem Krest in 1996 and became CEO in 2008. Since then, Kem Krest—a supply chain optimization company—has grown to be a $500 million company that serves Fortune 100 companies globally. Shah is also co-founder of ESGI, which offers a software program for teacher-led assessments of students. Shah serves on the General Motors Supplier Diversity Council, chairs the Harley Davidson Supplier Council and has served in multiple leadership positions for the Young Presidents’ Organization.

Job swap

I love my job. But my wife wants me to be a seventh-grade math teacher so I can work closely with teenagers and kids that need inspiration and purpose.

Favorite thing about being a leader

There are many parts of being a leader that I enjoy—one is that you are constantly learning. Leadership is a journey, and to be effective, you have to engage in lifelong learning. Another thing I love about leading people is setting the direction, providing mentorship and getting out [of] the way. It’s a gift to see people learn and grow personally and professionally—and to play a small role in that process.

Something surprising

I have summited several of the highest continental peaks around the world. I enjoyed mountain climbing as a sport as it takes focus, mental fortitude and discipline. And after days of hiking, you get the best views of the world.

Admires most

I have deep admiration for my father, Satish Shah. At 18 years old, he immigrated to the U.S. from India and changed the trajectory of my family for generations to come. The courage and resilience of building a company as an immigrant in Indiana in the ’60s—and creating the largest and most prestigious company in his industry—from scratch—is inspiring and a testament that anything can be done—in America—with hard work, good people skills and a love for what you do.

Favorite gadget

Any and all gadgets involving cooking. From my pasta maker, ice cream maker, flat-top griddle or smoker. I love to cook for people, and having the right tools helps me prepare amazing meals.

Toughest challenge

I am constantly seeking balance, inner peace and mindfulness. In a world filled with distractions and stimulation, it’s easy to lose yourself and forget your purpose. This is a daily challenge and journey of a lifetime. Work, community, family, friends … I am a servant leader and sometimes I forget to serve myself.

Walk-up song

“Thunderstuck,” by AC/DC

Favorite thing about Indiana

Indiana is the land of opportunity. We are a state that is pushing every boundary. … We all want to win, together. Good Hoosier values = honest, ethical, authentic, driven.•