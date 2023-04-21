Indiana 250: Angela Jones

Angela Jones operates a solo law practice in The Region, which has been home to her family for more than 100 years. After college, she worked for a large insurance company as a bodily injury adjuster for several years before attending law school. She said she started her legal career working for large-scale insurance defense firms—“for insurance companies and against people”—before deciding to “fight for those without a voice.” Her practice includes municipality clients, personal injury clients and business clients, including the Lake County Board of Commissioners, the East Chicago Common Council and the School Town of Munster.

On leadership

My favorite part about being a leader is that I have the opportunity to show people that you don’t have to fit a certain mold to make a difference, that you can show strength by never wavering from your true self and never compromising your integrity, that you truly can lead from the heart and for the greater good without strings attached or a satchel of favors owed.

Hobbies

I am an avid reader (sometimes two to three books a month), and I play on an outdoor women’s soccer league. I love the water and will do anything I can to be in it, on it, or simply around it.

Advice for a young person

Be yourself even if it seems like it’s the hardest thing to do, even if everyone tells you to conform. Eventually, you’ll be loved for your true self by those who really matter rather than loved for being someone you aren’t by people who don’t.

Lessons learned

It’s OK to fall. It’s OK to be wrong. It’s OK to need help.

Something to change about Indiana

Hardline party politics. We do better when we work together. The middle ground is the future.

Worries about

Every second of every day and night: my children.

Walk-up song

Hands down: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Toughest challenge

My toughest challenge is the one I haven’t yet overcome: balancing my work with my duty to raise good, kind, decent children who know they are loved and supported.•