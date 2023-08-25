Indiana 250: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is president of Hathaway Strategies, an Indianapolis-based political consulting firm. While studying interior design at the University of Illinois, she got interested in politics after a passing meeting with a state senator. She later went to Washington, D.C., where she worked in government and politics, including jobs at the U.S. Treasury, on presidential campaigns and at the White House. She is also active in Republican politics, including representing Indiana on the Republican National Committee. This week, IBJ reported that Gov. Eric Holcomb is supporting Hathaway to lead the Indiana Republican Party when current party Chair Kyle Hupfer steps down.

First job

As the daughter of small-business owners, I was 9 years old when I became a clerk/cashier at my parents’ hardware store. My brother and I would race to the door to ask customers if we could help them, and it was great fun when they underestimated our ability to find the bolt, lock washer or fine-thread screw that they needed! Seriously, I learned first and foremost that the customer is always right!!

Job swap

I have always dreamed of owning a gift and antique store and being able to put my design skills to work by rehabbing old houses. I wanted to be Joanna before Chip and Joanna!

Favorite thing about being a leader

Building up and encouraging others. I love to watch people overcome their fears and take risks and succeed. There’s nothing like the pure joy of watching others achieve their goals and dreams.

Something surprising

I am painfully shy—seriously.

Admires most

Jo Ann Davidson. She has been my mentor and cheerleader for many years. She is known as the gold standard in Ohio politics. … Jo Ann is tough but kind, strong yet always a lady, smart, tactical, inclusive and a great teacher. She helped me to learn what it meant to lead and get things done with a velvet glove. People, and especially men, fear her but more importantly respect her.

Favorite device

My phone, because it connects me to the world.

Toughest challenge

Cancer. I didn’t see it coming, but with great doctors and nurses, the best of friends and family, I have been over two years cancer-free. My doctor has encouraged me to go live life to the fullest!

Sabbatical topic

Traveling to learn more about the world and other cultures. Slowing down to see and hear. Learning, learning, learning.•