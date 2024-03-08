Indiana 250: Ashley Flowers

Ashley Flowers launched the podcast “Crime Junkie,” which was named the No. 1 show in 2022 by Apple Podcasts, in 2017 and founded Audiochuck, an independent media and podcasting company, at that time. Audiochuck also produces other shows, including “The Deck” and “The Deck Investigates.” Recently, she transitioned from CEO of the company to chief creative officer to focus on content. She’s also been focused on setting the vision and strategy for TV, film and publishing content as the company grows.

First job

My first job was scooping ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery! This role taught me to work hard no matter how small the task at hand may seem. I always like to say I’ve come a long way from singing for tips!

Job swap

I would be an investigative reporter. When I was creating my most recent series, “The Deck Investigates,” I got to experience investigative journalism firsthand and absolutely fell in love with it.

Favorite thing about leading

My favorite thing about being a leader is helping my team develop skills they’re naturally great at, grow in things they have interest in and succeed. I love that I am able to provide jobs to people in media and the arts right here in Indianapolis!

Something surprising

I am an early bird (and Redbull is the only way I survive)! I like to be the first one in the Audiochuck office—sometimes as early as 5 a.m. There’s something about being the first one to turn on the lights and get the place bustling that I truly enjoy. I wish I could bottle that feeling.

Admires most

There isn’t just one person, but I so admire the loved ones of victims who are fighting every day to tell their stories. They embody so much bravery and resilience, and I consider myself lucky to get to work with such incredible people as part of the stories we tell.

Favorite device

This is an easy one—my Apple Airpods Max headphones. They’re a bit of a splurge but make such a difference for me when reviewing audio and trying to focus while traveling.

Toughest challenge

I think one of the toughest challenges I’ve experienced is being a full-time mom and a full-time founder and business owner. It has been difficult but so worth it!

Advice for a young person

I worked quite a few jobs before I found what I wanted to do for the rest of my career. Even though I didn’t end up staying in those roles forever, each of them taught me something that I carry with me to this day. At the end of the day, even if you don’t love it, you can learn from it.

Favorite sports team

Notre Dame football

Pets

Chuck is a husky pit bull mix! I rescued him as a puppy, so he’s been a huge part of my life for over 12 years. He is the inspiration behind the name audiochuck.•