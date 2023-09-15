Indiana 250: Brian Bauer

Brian Bauer has been Indiana University Health’s Fort Wayne president since January 2019 and is also a co-owner of the Indy Eleven soccer club. He worked previously as president of Terre Haute Regional Hospital and most recently as president of Lutheran Hospital/Lutheran Health Network. The owner of a seafood, steak and sushi restaurant in Fort Wayne called Umi, he has also served on the boards of the Indiana Hospital Association, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the Northeast Indiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Regional Partnership.

First job

Lawn-mowing business and snow removal [at] approximately age 10. I learned if you do a great job for people, you earn their trust, and they refer you to others. I also learned people loved to support kids who worked hard, and I found great mentors that had a forever impact on my career.

Job swap

U.S. ambassador to a foreign country

Favorite thing about being a leader

I truly enjoy supporting others and watching their professional growth. An intern of mine nearly 10 years ago was recently named president of a hospital, which was a great feeling. I love serving others.

Something surprising

I love to collect guitars but have no clue how to play them!

Admires most

My father, Terry Bauer. He served for nearly 40 years as an Indiana state excise policeman and was an example for me on how to truly serve others. He never passed by someone in need and always answered people’s calls for help, advice or assistance.

Toughest challenge

Starting IU Health Fort Wayne from nothing. In 2018, we had one physician, and we now have over 50 providers and see thousands of patients with the highest patient satisfaction scores in our system.

Leadership lessons

Always serve others and exceed expectations, and everything will work out. Don’t be afraid to speak up. Don’t be afraid to fail. Just fail fast and learn from it.

Walkup song

“Take It to the Limit,” by the Eagles

Advice for a young person

Explore as many careers and opportunities as possible during high school and college to find your true passion. Exceed expectations for others, and you will be presented with endless opportunities to grow.

Worries about

What the world will look like for our children. I have three boys ages 13, 11 and 9, and I worry about the challenges they will face and the instability in the world.•