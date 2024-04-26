Indiana 250: Cathy Langham

Cathy Langham launched Langham Logistics in 1998 with two siblings after owning franchises in the trucking industry. She has built the company into a $60 million global transportation and warehousing business with 200 employees and nearly 2 million square feet of temperature-controlled and ambient temperature storage across the country. Langham serves on the boards of Indiana University and Penske Entertainment. In 2019, CICP awarded Langham the second annual Andre B. Lacy Vanguard award. Her philanthropy has focused on funding cancer research and support, scholarships, and religious and civic organizations.

First job

My first job (outside babysitting) was when I was 15 as a waitress at Konie’s in Castleton Square. The business lessons were to be at work on time no matter what, if I treated people well, I could earn more money, and work could be fun.

Favorite thing about being a leader

My favorite thing about being a leader is instilling passion in the team. We have a smart, nimble, passionate team, and I would like to think I have had some influence over that. I do this by having my door always open, having lunches at each building quarterly, as well as weekly meetings. One-on-one meeting weekly with my direct reports.

Walk-up song

“Smooth,” by Santana!

Advice for a young person

Simple: Work hard (first one there, last to leave) and learn all you can.

Sabbatical topic

My sabbatical topic would be related to health: How to make time for meditation, nutrition, and exercise and the effect that would have on daily performance.

Favorite civic contribution

My favorite civic contribution was as vice chair of the Superbowl Host Committee in 2012.

It was a ton of work, and the team was incredible. Several of the folks I worked with on that committee I count as some of my closest friends today. The phrase that was coined back then rang very true, that it was so much more than the game. … It was life-changing for Indiana as well as everyone involved!

Pets

We have two labs: Ziva (white 10-year-old) and Shadow (black 3-year-old). They love each other, and we can’t get past those sweet eyes and the unconditional love greeting

we get every time we get home.•