Indiana 250: Chuck Surack

Chuck Surack is the founder and former CEO and chair of Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound, an online retailer of musical instruments and audio equipment that he established in 1979 as a four-track recording studio in the back of his Volkswagen bus. Surack sold a majority share of the company to Providence Equity Partners in 2021 and stepped away to focus on Surack Enterprises, the holding company for his other enterprises, which include SweetCars, Aviation Specialty Insurance, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Lakeland Internet, Longe Optical and Sweet Aviation.

First job

I made potholders at age 5. Newspaper route at age 7.

They taught me the value of hard work and taking care of customers. The value of hard work is a fundamental principle that emphasizes the importance of putting in consistent effort and perseverance to achieve one’s goals and find success. It is often said that there is no substitute for hard work when it comes to accomplishing meaningful outcomes.

Job swap

I love what I do now, but I love children. I would have loved to be a pediatrician.

Favorite thing about being a leader

I love making a positive impact and to make a positive difference in the lives of others and in their organizations or communities. We can inspire and motivate individuals, guide them toward common goals, and create a sense of purpose and direction.

I love encouraging others. I am inspired by watching them grow into being leaders themselves.

I love that I can initiate and drive change.

Leaders foster relationships, build trust and promote collaboration among team members or stakeholders. We can create an environment that encourages open communication, mutual respect and teamwork, which can lead to enhanced creativity, productivity and overall success.

Something surprising

I fly helicopters, I love to play saxophone, and I like to travel in our motorhome.

Admires most

Steve Jobs was known for his visionary leadership and ability to anticipate and shape future technological trends. He had a remarkable ability to envision products and experiences that revolutionized industries, such as the Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Jobs’ vision and ability to bring innovative ideas to life have inspired countless individuals in the business and technology realms. He made complicated things very simple.

He was resilient and persevered, he was innovative, disruptive, and he inspired others.

Toughest challenge

Getting through COVID-19 and navigating through the Black Lives Matter movement are two distinct but interconnected challenges that created a significant personal and professional challenge.

Leadership lessons

Anything is possible, and failure is not an option. Treat everyone the way you would want to be treated. And finally, the Boy Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

Favorite sports team

Of course, the Indianapolis Colts and the Fort Wayne Komets.•