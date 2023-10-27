Indiana 250: Colette Pierce Burnette

In May 2022, Newfields hired Colette Pierce Burnette to lead the organization, which has a 152-acre campus that is home to the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The Garden, the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park and three historic homes. She is the first African American and first woman to be hired for the role, and she presided over the refreshing of the museum’s American Art Galleries titled “Work in Progress: Conversations about American Art.” She Is leading the effort to celebrate the museum’s 140th birthday this year. She serves on the boards of Visit Indy and the Propylaeum.

First job

I had a work-study job in Ohio State University’s library historical world geography room. It taught me the power of reading and the necessity for preserving rich histories from around the globe to support current and future research.

Job swap

I would be a librarian. I absolutely love books.

Favorite thing about being a leader

The people I work with. Their creativity and passion for meeting our mission are contagious, reinforcing my why. I love watching my people flourish.

Something surprising

I love fast things with noisy engines.

Admires most

Barbara Jordan, because of her courage, humility and relentless trailblazing throughout her life.

Favorite device

My old-school record player/turntable.

I collect albums, and after a long day, there is nothing more fun than dancing around to the music from an Earth, Wind and Fire album.

Toughest challenge

Building a successful career as a Black female engineer in a white, male-dominated career field in the 1980s.

Leadership lesson

Surround yourself with people who have passion for the mission [and are] experts in their field, always yearning to try something new and constantly striving for excellence in all things.

Walk-up song

“Living My Life Like It’s Golden,” by Jill Scott

Advice for a young person

Be kind to yourself.

Favorite sports team

I am from Cleveland—the Cleveland Browns, of course.

Sabbatical topic

The value of education as the great equalizer.

What would you change about Indiana?

For more people outside of Indiana to learn what a beautiful state Indiana is to visit.

Favorite thing about Indiana

“There is ALWAYS something wonderful to do. The power of Hoosier Hospitality is real.”•