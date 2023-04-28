Indiana 250: Dr. Jerome Adams

Dr. Jerome Adams, a former U.S. surgeon general, serves as distinguished professor and director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, overseeing development of the school’s health equity strategy. A member of then-President Trump’s coronavirus task force and a licensed anesthesiologist, he also serves as a WISH-TV Channel 8 medical correspondent while practicing and teaching anesthesiology at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Adams previously ran the Indiana State Department of Health, where he helped secure the legalization of syringe service programs and the prioritization of funding to combat infant mortality while he managed a $350 million budget.

Favorite part of being a leader

Having the ability to use the gifts and blessings God has bestowed upon me to encourage and help others to best utilize their own gifts.

Something surprising

I have lived all over the U.S. and beyond (D.C., Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Texas, and even Holland and Zimbabwe). It has helped me see the world through other people’s eyes and made me a more well-rounded and less judgmental person.

Hobbies

Coaching youth sports. I love helping young people develop skills and find confidence in themselves.

Admires most

Anyone who is willing to make the sacrifice to serve our nation—in the uniformed services or as a civilian public servant.

Advice for a young person

Travel as much as you can. Mark Twain said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.”

On leadership

People need to know you care before they care what you know.

Top civic contribution

Helping get syringe service programs legalized in Indiana and helping promote Naloxone while surgeon general through a national advisory.

Something to change about Indiana

I’d like to see our health status as a state improve from the bottom quartile to the top half in the next decade.

Indiana love

The people. They will do anything for a neighbor.

Worries about

Our failure to recognize the importance of public health as a means to promote health, economic growth and development.

Toughest challenge you’ve overcome

Fighting through politics to promote health amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic.•