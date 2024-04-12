Indiana 250: Fernanda Beraldi of Aurorium

Fernanda Beraldi is now general counsel, secretary and compliance officer for Aurorium. Before that, she was corporate secretary for Inotiv Inc. With 20 years of legal experience, she’s held roles at Cummins Inc. and the third-largest global aircraft manufacturer, Embraer. She is a licensed lawyer in Brazil and Indiana. In 2018, Beraldi co-founded Business Ethics Indiana, a group of ethics and compliance senior leaders with a mission to promote ethical business practices and provide professional development that strengthens Indiana as a business ethics center

of excellence.

First job

My first job was as a math and English tutor, as a teenager. I learned that I enjoy working with people and helping people develop and improve. It also [helped] me [to] understand the importance of good listening skills and adapt communication accordingly.

Job swap

I would be a brain or a heart surgeon and join an institution such as Doctors Without Borders or alike. I even attended med school for a couple of semesters before switching to law school back in Brazil.

Favorite thing about leading

I love supporting people in developing their skills and facilitate the blooming of passionate leaders. It’s so energizing to serve as [a] small catalyst to greatness in people’s careers and help team members realize or solidify their untapped potential. Collaborating with others to solve real issues in our community is also very motivating.

Something surprising

I am fluent in four languages.

I have an irrational fear of butterflies and moths. Yes, I tried overcoming it by visiting the Hilbert Conservatory at the Indianapolis Zoo. No, it did not help me at all. No, I won’t try again.

Favorite device

My son’s insulin pump and glucose monitoring devices are my favorites. Erick, who is a 16-year-old and my single child, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 8 years old. Technology for diabetes management has improved tremendously since his diagnosis. I’m grateful we have access to and can afford these devices and corresponding supplies, and that he has quickly committed and adapted to using them. I wish more people would have access to these life-changing devices as they certainly help with the management of the relentless aspect of this lifelong, incurable disease.

Toughest challenge

I had an established career in Brazil, close to my family, so moving from Brazil to the U.S. nine years ago, without knowing a single person in Indiana, “just because” of my lifelong goal to practice law in the U.S. was the toughest challenge I’ve ever overcome. There were so many variables and steps that could have gone wrong, but I never got discouraged. Never in my wildest dreams I thought I would be where I am today. I am so grateful to every single person who supported me in this journey and provided me with opportunities.

Pets

I have one female rescue cat named Queenie [and] two miniature rescue bunnies, a female named Bunny and a male named Bugs.•