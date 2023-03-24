Indiana 250: James Danko

James Danko became Butler University‘s 21st president in 2011. Since then, he has led a significant transformation of the campus, including nearly $500 million in capital improvement projects to upgrade academic, research, residential, performance and

athletic spaces.

And he’s worked to enhance Butler’s national reputation.

In 2013, Danko successfully advocated for Butler‘s athletic teams to become a member of the NCAA‘s Big East Conference. Most recently, he led the university through its most successful fundraising campaign in history—Butler Beyond, which has exceeded its $250 million goal and is on track to hit nearly $270 million. His current contract with the university runs through August 2024.

On leadership

I truly enjoy the challenge it takes to succeed as a leader, especially given the changing context of my leadership positions over the course of my career. For example, it is an entirely different situation when leading a small-scale, entrepreneurial business where you are the owner versus leading an academic institution which requires collaboration and with much less control. To achieve success, I have needed to draw upon a lifetime of leadership skills and experiences—both my success and failures.

Hobbies

Given my entrepreneurial career as a pioneer in the emerging fitness industry in the 1970s, early on in life, I committed to an exercise [regimen], which continues some 50 years later. I perform a variety of fitness routines and regularly attain my goal of one hour per day for 300 days per year. And I have maintained fitness diaries over my lifetime to track my progress.

Reading

I committed to reading the “best” bio for each U.S. president (I found a great website that ranks all the bios) starting with Washington. It’s been fascinating to understand the evolution of our country and politics as has occurred across the lives, philosophies and leadership capabilities to the U.S. presidents. Of course, this makes for some rather lengthy and dense books, so for fun I intertwine an occasional suspense novel, such as by Harry Dolan or

John Grisham.

Worries

The future of our planet and the state of our political system when it comes to providing a positive and long life for my grandchildren.

Sabbatical topic

I would develop a course to teach at Butler that intersects leadership and the U.S. presidency over the years. Using examples from U.S. presidents of leadership strengths, weaknesses and downfalls.•