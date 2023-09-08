Indiana 250: JoAnn Brouillette

JoAnn Brouillette is an operating partner at Lewis & Clark Agrifood, a St. Louis-based growth equity fund focused on investing in the agriculture and food technology sectors. Brouillette also is managing partner and president of Demeter LP, a third-generation family-owned agribusiness firm in her hometown of Fowler. The Hanover College alum joined Demeter, formerly a top owner of grain elevators, in 1986. Brouillette serves on the boards of Purdue University, the Indiana Sports Corp., Kokomo Grain, National Grain and Feed Association, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the First Merchants Bank Regional Advisory Board.

First job

Growing up, we packaged toys for cereal boxes, detassled corn and cut weeds out of beans, worked at the elevator helping to dump and sweep out the back end of unloaded trucks. We even had “offices” at the grain elevator, which substituted for the supply closet, bathroom and coat closet! It taught me a strong work ethic and [that] it’s not work if you enjoy what you are doing.

Job swap

Something in the hospitality and travel industry.

Something surprising

I have a goal to attend all major sporting events in the world. Among events I’ve attended, the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Indianapolis 500 [and] National Football Championship I didn’t need to leave Indiana to attend!

Admires most

My dad was my hero. He was a quiet leader and a great mentor. He had high expectations. Very curious, not afraid to ask questions. Easy to have good, honest discussions even if he disagreed. Thought innovatively and understood the need for change.

Favorite gadget

iPhone holder for my desk, so I can talk hands-free and write at the same time.

Advice for a young person

Don’t get discouraged when the inevitable bump in the road comes along. Embrace and grow from it—it’s a part of the journey.

Favorite sports team

All Purdue Boilermaker teams!

Worries about

What don’t I worry about?•