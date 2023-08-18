Indiana 250: Justin Christian

Justin Christian is founder and CEO of BCforward, a global information technology consulting and workforce management organization founded in 1998. Christian has built the organization from a startup with only two employees to one with nearly 5,000 employees that serves more than 300 customers in North America, Europe and Asia. Christian serves on the boards of Lumina Foundation, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and DePauw University, where, after a $1 million donation, the Justin and Darrianne Christian Center for Diversity and Inclusion was named for him and his wife.

First job

I was a cashier at [a] supermarket in New York City. As a cashier in New York, I interacted with a diverse range of customers. This experience taught me the importance of providing excellent customer service and resolving any issues that may arise. Handling transactions, scanning items, and managing cash required a high level of accuracy. As a cashier, I developed an attention to detail, ensuring precision, which is vital in business operations.

Favorite thing about being a leader

A cool thing about being the CEO of a successful consulting organization is the opportunity to make a significant impact and drive positive change in various industries. Leading BCforward has exposed [me] to a wide range of market-leading clients across various industries. This variety allowed [me] to constantly learn and adapt to different business environments, challenges and opportunities. The exposure to diverse perspectives and experiences keeps the work engaging and intellectually stimulating.

Admires most

Hank Aaron.

Hank Aaron was an exceptional athlete whose influence extended beyond the baseball diamond. He used his platform to advocate for civil rights and social justice. He actively supported various charitable organizations, empowering underprivileged communities and promoting equal opportunities.

On leadership

Leadership presents a myriad of challenges, yet it is through these very challenges that we find the opportunity to evolve. Rather than being sources of stress, these challenges become the catalysts for our growth and development. They test our abilities, stretch our limits and push us to discover our true potential. Embracing these challenges allows us to gain valuable experiences, develop new skills and expand our perspectives. By reframing challenges as opportunities, we empower ourselves to rise above the difficulties, learn from them, and emerge as stronger, more resilient leaders. It is in the face of these challenges that we have the chance to refine our leadership style, inspire our teams, and make a lasting impact.

Favorite sports team

New York Yankees•