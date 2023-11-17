Indiana 250: Kristin Marcuccilli

Kristin Marcuccilli serves as president of Star Financial Group, the parent company of Star Financial Bank, where she is responsible for overseeing long-term strategic planning, partnerships and administration for the organization and its subsidiaries. She previously held the title of chief operating officer, a role she served in for 10 years. Marcuccilli serves on the boards of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Marcuccilli is also a trustee for the Don Wood Foundation and a member of the Young Presidents Organization and the Fort Wayne Business Forum.

Something surprising

I was the first female to play football in Grant County. I was the starting placekicker for two seasons at Marion High School (1999-2000) and tied the all-time record for most extra points in a single game (in the RCA Dome!).

On leadership

I’ve learned the form of leadership I love most comes from the heart, not the head. Over time, I’ve realized it is most important to focus on building trust through strong relationships, listening to understand, showing empathy and encouraging the sharing of ideas to fuel happiness, transformational change and team success.

Advice for a young person

I would advise a young person to always keep in mind [that] a job does not define who you are, nor will it be the only thing in life where you find inspiration. My mom always emphasized her “open door policy,” and I would encourage others to adopt the same. Open as many doors as possible, because you never know when the right opportunity that fuels your passion is waiting for you. Walk through the doors (get involved) that excite you and align with your core values as a person. In other words, give your best “yes” to the areas you truly want to serve.

Favorite sports team

Notre Dame Fighting Irish—all sports, all seasons, all the time.

Sabbatical topic

I’m a bit of a Food Network junkie and would likely pursue something in the culinary arts—a food and wine critic, perhaps?

Favorite civic contribution

Serving on Gov. Holcomb’s Relief and Recovery task force in 2020, helping Indiana determine how to prioritize and allocate the funds from the CARES Act for pandemic relief.•