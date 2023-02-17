Indiana 250: Leonard Hoops

Leonard Hoops has served as president and CEO of Visit Indy since 2011 and leads a team of 55-plus industry professionals who are charged with growing central Indiana’s nearly $6 billion convention, tourism and event business.

He was born in Trinidad to an English-Scottish-Irish American father whose family came from England in 1683 and an Indian Trinidadian mother whose family emigrated from India to Trinidad several generations ago. Hoops’ parents met when his father worked in Trinidad for RCA Corp. The family moved to the United States when Hoops was 5 years old.

Favorite thing about being a leader

It’s helping enhance the quality of life for all in Indianapolis and curating an organizational culture to help colleagues reach and exceed their potential.

Something surprising

[My] ethnic/cultural mix somehow came with the ability to speak with Irish or Indian accents if I choose.

Hobbies

I occasionally do stand-up comedy for charity. In high school, I ran a comedy sketch group that performed at school rallies and functions, and I continued to do some of that in college. Then after many years of not doing it, I was invited by local comedian Scott Long to participate in a stand-up fundraiser for Indiana Best Buddies. That has also led to some separate shows at Crackers in Indy as well as four different convention/tourism industry sets (two fundraisers and two roasts) over the past several years.

Admire most

My wife, Dorene. She is my rock—smart, talented, an incredible mom to our kids and a person focused on making the world a better place every day. She serves on local and national boards that help people with disabilities (a passion, as our 17-year-old son has cerebral palsy). She left a high-paying career years ago to become certified as an ABM neuromovement therapist (a therapy she provides to our son and pro bono to others who have physical challenges as a result of neurologic injuries). She has been an IPS commissioner, and she somehow holds everything together despite my frequent travels for work.

Advice for a young person

Always focus on doing the absolute best at your current job, and the next job will take care of itself.

Favorite civic contribution

Being part of the teams that helped amend the [Religious Freedom Restoration Act], brought the entire 2021 NCAA Men’s March Madness to Indy, and helped Visit Indy become a seven-times Best Place to Work in Indiana.

Worries

Downtown workers not coming back to the office at pre-pandemic levels, business transient travel not picking up at pre-pandemic levels, divisive legislation and politics at all levels—national, state and local.

Walkup song

I would alternate between “Thunderstruck” (AC/DC) and the theme from “The Good, the Bad and The Ugly.”•