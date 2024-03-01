Indiana 250: Leonard Hoops

As president and CEO of Visit Indy, Leonard Hoops leads a team of professionals charged with growing central Indiana’s nearly $6 billion convention, tourism and event business. During his tenure, Indianapolis has been named the No. 1 convention city in America by USA Today and a top visitor destination by The New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler and Time magazine. He has helped develop the Indy Destination Vision travel and tourism plan, which includes a planned new hotel downtown, and the planning vision for the White River. He sits on the board of Chicago-based business events organization PCMA, among other national and local boards.

First job

Bus boy, dishwasher, locker room cleaner for [a] restaurant at a country club. My family were not members. Some people treated me kindly in those roles, but not everyone. I have a great appreciation for those who have made their careers in hospitality.

Job swap

Astronaut, professional athlete, actor, filmmaker

Favorite thing about being a leader

Delivering big things that make life better for a lot of people.

Something surprising

I’ve been doing stand-up comedy for a variety of charitable causes (and an occasional industry roast or two) for about eight years. I performed comedy in high school and college, as well, but decided I was too emotionally well-adjusted to pursue it as a career.

Admires most

My wife, Dorene Hoops. She is smart, compassionate and selfless. She has blessed me with a wonderful life and beautiful family and has made me a better person every day for 27 years.

Favorite device

I feel lost without my iPhone.

Toughest challenge

Being short. Hard to get people to listen to you when you’re 5-foot-7.

In all seriousness, [that] has to be the pandemic. Some industries actually did OK during that time, but conventions and tourism was not one of them. I believe Indy, and Visit Indy, emerged from it far better than most. It’s been said that we were all in the same boat, but I disagree. We were all in the same storm, and Indy’s boat navigated the rough seas as well as could be hoped for.

Leadership lessons

Just about anyone can have short-term success. But to deliver sustained success, you must build a great organizational culture.

Walk-up song

“Thunderstruck,” by AC/DC

Advice for a young person

Wherever you go, whatever you do, make yourself indispensable.

Sabbatical topic

A 52-week road trip (with a flight to Hawaii mixed in) exploring the US of A.

Something to change about Indiana

Social issues legislation

Favorite thing about Indiana

The genuineness of the people. It’s a real thing.

Favorite civic contribution

It’s yet to come. One day when people talk about the world’s greatest cities without oceans and/or mountains, they’ll mention Paris and Indy.

Pets

We have a … Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Olive. Like many busy dads, I didn’t want her. My daughter … talked me into her. And so, of course, Olive is now my BFF and constant companion.•