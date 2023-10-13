Indiana 250: Lucia Mar

Lucia Mar leads Bank of America’s efforts in gaining market share among public and private Indiana companies with more than $50 million in annual revenue in Indiana. She is responsible for revenue and profitability, market strategy, talent acquisition and development, and being the bank’s brand ambassador to the business community. She also speaks publicly on leadership, strategic planning, banking, finance and career development and is an advocate for women’s empowerment and a mentor to many. She helps equip women and girls with the tools they need to advance their careers and achieve economic self-sufficiency. She sits on the board of Indy Chamber, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Indy Arts Council.

First job and what it taught you

Hotel front-desk receptionist. Be organized.

Job swap

Space traveler, if that job exists.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Multifaceted challenges and the creativity involved in overcoming them to grow a business.

Something surprising

I love the beauty of nature. It fills me with a sense of wonder, and my spirits soar whenever I am surrounded by natural beauty.

Admires most

George Washington. He could [have] made himself a king, but he chose democracy.

Favorite device

My iPhone. It runs my life now.

Toughest challenge

Overcoming fears that hold me back.

On leading

Take more risks, and don’t hold yourself back. Think big.

Walk-up song

“Unstoppable,” by Sia

Sabbatical topic

Travel around the world.

Favorite thing about Indiana

[It’s] family-friendly.

Favorite civic contribution

Empowering women and being a role model. Seeing is believing.

Worries about

Environmental degradation, climate change and wars.

Pets

Bailey. She is a 2-year-old COVID puppy that we adopted from a shelter two years ago. She is a super mutt, friendly and sweet. I enjoy walking Bailey every day to unwind.•