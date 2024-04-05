Indiana 250: Mario Rodriguez

Mario Rodriguez has led the Indianapolis Airport Authority—which operates Indianapolis International Airport, four small area airports and the downtown heliport—since 2014. He has been appointed by three presidents to serve on the U.S. Transportation Department’s Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee and served on President Joe Biden’s transition team. He is co-founder of the Hispanic Leadership Circle and serves on the boards of Ivy Tech Community College and the Indy Chamber and Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership lessons

It is always a human equation. Human assets are our most powerful asset in any field or circumstance. To some degree, the only true asset we have; everything else pales in comparison. Our ability to show compassion and “lead with love” indicates our long-term success.

Advice for a young person

You are a summation of your experience. That is what makes you, you. Learn from various people, be inclusive of everyone’s thoughts and thoroughly investigate subjects. There is no substitution for tacit knowledge. And in your journey, you will realize that people are irreplaceable because all life journeys are different.

Sabbatical topic

The topic or focus would be to continue my journey toward being a better person. I would research psychology, organizational psychology, and as an aside, game theory. Not only am I fascinated by why individuals and groups react in specific ways, I believe that an in-depth knowledge of this subject will guide me to understand people better and treat them with more compassion.

Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana

Hoosiers’ genuine kindness.

Favorite civic contribution

My favorite contribution, both in talent and treasure, is being associated with Ivy Tech Community College. I am currently the chair of the board of trustees; more importantly, I believe education is the great equalizer and everyone’s rights in this country. Educated populations make better communities.•