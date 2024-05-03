Indiana 250: Max Siegel

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Max Siegel has been CEO of Indianapolis-based USA Track & Field—the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking—since 2012. Additionally, he’s been the owner of Rev Racing since 2010 and has led NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. Locally, he’s a trustee at Martin University and Brebeuf Jesuit High School.
First job
I worked at Long John Silver’s as a cook, the Merry Go Round as a salesperson and Kinney Shoes as a teenager.
Job swap
If I could pick any other job, I would be a full-time filmmaker.
Favorite thing about being a leader
My favorite thing about being a leader is the ability to be directly involved in the professional development of my team. It brings me great joy to achieve our corporate objectives while developing the future leaders of our organization. I also enjoy the ability to use our professional platform for positive cultural impact.
Something surprising
I am a musician, and I sing. But I have only showcased my talents in the shower and the privacy of my home.
Admires most
I admire Barack and Michelle Obama for their leadership style, grace, substance and effectiveness. The Obamas never compromised their values and approached their job with class, dignity and respect. They were relatable and handled everything thrown at them with compassion and integrity.
Favorite device
My favorite device/gadget has to be my iPhone. It allows me to stay connected and productive as I navigate the lifestyle of my profession.
Toughest challenge you’ve overcome
I have had to overcome a very challenging upbringing, being from a broken home with divorced parents and a lot of substance abuse. My community supported me and gave me the confidence to press on and achieve.
Leadership lesson
To lead it takes courage, compassion, commitment and resilience.
Advice for a young person
Follow your passion. Develop a substantive skill that will position you to impact an organization. Be a lifelong learner and a servant leader.
Favorite sports team
Team USA
Sabbatical topic
My sabbatical topic would be teaching young parents about parenthood.
Something to change about Indiana
I would love to continue the development of downtown Indianapolis.
Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana
Community and affordability
Favorite civic contribution
Working on the airport board, the parks and recreation board and our foundation’s motorsports youth leadership camps.
Worries about
Everything!!!!!!•
