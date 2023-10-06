Indiana 250: Rev. Jeffrey Johnson

The Rev. Jeffrey Johnson has served as senior pastor at Eastern Star Church for 35 years, during which time the church has grown to more than 17,000 members and expanded to three locations in central Indiana. Today, Johnson is one of the most recognizable pastors in the city, and the church is known as a supporter of community development, education and affordable housing and for combatting food insecurity. Johnson has served as an assistant chaplain to the Indiana Pacers and as a board member to numerous groups, including Fifth Third Bank and the Indianapolis Urban League.

First job

My first job was in the stock department at Value City Department Store. While I am grateful for the opportunity to work, working in that capacity taught me that I needed to further my education so that I could have more career options.

Favorite thing about leading

The opportunity to unite people and communities to make a difference in the lives of the marginalized. The opportunity to help inspire and develop young leaders.

Toughest challenge

The toughest challenge for me to have overcome is being a product of a broken home, the absenteeism of my father and the poverty that resulted from that. Now, I am blessed to have a healthy marriage with the same beautiful woman for 37 years, four adult sons who I love dearly, two lovely daughters-in-law, and two grandsons who have recently come into my life. God has moved me from poverty to prosperity.

Job swap

If I had to pick another job, it would be full-time author.

Advice for a young person

Sacrifice is extremely significant for success. What you walk away from will determine what you walk in to. Every successful person I know is a hard worker. Find out what is right and do it. Faith in God will sustain you on your way to success no matter what.

Sabbatical topic

Helping to build community via the ROCK Initiative.

Favorite civic contribution

My favorite civic contribution that I’ve made is helping to unite the Arlington Woods community in Indianapolis, church, government, community and business to address the social ills that are so prevalent. I am excited to have been a part of providing access to affordable housing, healthy affordable food, financial literacy and quality education through the ROCK initiative.

Walk-up song

I would say a high-energy song by gospel artist Kirk Franklin.•