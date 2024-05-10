Indiana 250: Rob Shumaker

Rob Shumaker, an evolutionary biologist who specializes in the study of behavior and cognition, leads the Indianapolis Zoological Society, which operates the Indianapolis Zoo. He came to Indianapolis in 2010 after stints at the Great Ape Trust in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C. During his tenure in Indianapolis, the zoo has opened the International Orangutan Center, Dolphin Theater, Bicentennial Pavilion, welcome center, and other exhibits and event spaces. In 2022, the zoo announced a $53 million fundraising campaign to develop an endangered species center and build a chimpanzee complex. The endangered species center opened last spring, and the chimpanzee complex opens this month.

First job

After a brief stint working under the yellow arches, I was hired by a wonderful vet clinic that treated companion animals. It was a fantastic and eye-opening experience. I learned that having a career working with animals involves incredible highs, remarkable satisfaction, and moments of complete and utter heartbreak. That combination is inevitable and must be fully embraced to do the job well. The profession is not for everyone.

Job swap

There is no other job that I would want to have.

Favorite thing about being a leader

My favorite thing about being a leader is having the ability to promote innovation and positive changes in our profession. It is absolutely satisfying to productively challenge the status quo, particularly when it leads to outcomes that are unexpected and inspire the imagination.

Something surprising

I play the banjo and am completely fascinated by tattoos.

Admires most

I admire anyone who consistently treats other people with dignity and respect. We need much more of that.

Favorite gadget

My favorite gadget is any good GPS app on my phone. If having a poor sense of direction was clinically diagnosable, I believe I would be patient zero.

Toughest challenge

Everyone has challenges, and I am amazed by what some people can endure and overcome. I don’t focus on challenges I have had in the past, and I doubt anyone wants to hear about them. I prefer to look forward.

Advice for a young person

Follow your passion. Don’t listen to anyone who dismisses that. They’re just wrong.

There is no substitute for hard work and subject-matter expertise. If you combine those with personal integrity and dedication, any smart employer will hire you.

Something to change about Indiana

I’d like Indiana to be the most conservation-minded state in the Union. We have a long way to go, but it needs to be a clear priority for all Hoosiers. It’s certainly true that business leaders and elected officials have an essential role to play. But every individual has the opportunity to make an authentic difference.•