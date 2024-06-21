Indiana 250: Ronald Rochon

In July 2018, Ronald Rochon became the University of Southern Indiana’s fourth president after serving as provost for eight years. He has since successfully secured more than $250 million in state funding for capital projects and operations, with an additional $195 million secured during the most recent budget session. The university also launched its third strategy and has experienced increased growth in the following metrics: overall degree completion, at-risk degree completion, STEM degree completion, student persistence and on-time graduation rate. And in 2021, he helped the university get reclassified from an NCAA Division II school to Division I. Earlier this year, he informed the USI board that he would be leaving the school. He starts as president of California State University—Fullerton in July.

First job

My first job was a paper boy. This job taught me that people depend on you to do your job. People expect what they pay for, and people need and expect you to be on time. Being a paper boy was difficult especially when the weather was not kind; rain, sleet, snow, the paper still needed to be delivered. My job now in the state of Indiana demands the same kinds of outcomes that were expected when I was a teenager. Serving the communities across the state of Indiana has continuous, ongoing demands; however, being available to provide the services expected each and every day is an honor.

Admires most

I admire my wife, Lynn, most in my life. She is a humble, quiet, loyal servant to our family and university community. It is rare that she receives acknowledgement for her constant, unwavering, and unconditional sacrifice and love. I thank God each day for Lynn W. Rochon.

Advice for a young person

Be patient, work hard, seek counsel from all around you, be collaborative, be solution-focused, leave negativity at home, smile often, and enjoy the blessing of an opportunity to work and serve.

Favorite sports team

Anything and everything Chicago and, of course, Illinois. Go Bears! Go Cubs! Go Sox! Go Bulls! Go Illini!

Pets

We have a family pet known as Jaz. He is a 12-year-old black cockapoo. When we secured Jaz as a family member, I was assured by my wife, Lynn, that this demanding, four-legged, high-maintenance, needy, disobedient little creature would belong to our children. Let the record show that Jaz belongs to me.