Indiana 250: Scott Glaze

Scott Glaze has spent his entire 50-year career at Fort Wayne Metals, which produces wire-based materials for medical devices. When he became the company’s president in 1985, Fort Wayne Metals had one small facility with 30 employees. It now has more than 1,500 employees in Indiana, Ohio and Ireland. Glaze and his wife, Melissa, are involved in several northeastern Indiana development projects, including retail shops, a historic movie theater and several residential units.

First job

My first job was working for my father as a wire drawer at the age of 13 at Fort Wayne Metals. From that beginning, I grew to learn all aspects of our business as my career progressed.

Job swap

I would be a researcher at a history museum.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Being able to bring innovative solutions to problems.

Admires most

Edmond Halley. He was one of the leaders of the Royal Society. During the early scientific revolution in England, he worked with and inspired some of the greatest scientists of his time, including Sir Isaac Newton, Robert Hooke and Christopher Wren.

Favorite device

A magnetic wire recorder. It was an early example of using electronics to capture sound and, after 75 years, the sound recordings are still as vibrant as they were when originally recorded.

Toughest challenge

My toughest challenge was trying to grow my skills to keep up with a fast-growing company over the last 40 years.

Leadership lessons

To concentrate on developing the ethics of those that you work with. You will be proud of the decisions they make and the contributions they’ll make to both your company and your community.

Favorite sports team

Chicago Cubs

Favorite thing about living and working in Indiana

I think Indiana has been a wonderful place to grow my company. We have a wealth of skilled workers from skilled labor to engineers and scientists. The environment has helped us to lead our industry for many years.

Favorite civic contribution

Our recent contribution to the Louis Kahn Performing Arts Theater to help make this iconic theater a vital community asset well into the future.