Indiana 250: Sue Ellspermann

Sue Ellspermann is president of Ivy Tech Community College, the nation’s largest single accredited statewide community college system with 19 campuses, more than 40 locations and more than 160,000 students. She oversees the Ivy Tech Foundation, which raises nearly $60 million a year to support Ivy Tech and its students. She served as a state representative from 2010 to 2012 and as lieutenant governor from 2013 to 2016. In 2006, she founded the Center for Applied Research and Economic Development at the University of Southern Indiana.

First job

I worked at Boeglin’s Jewelry and Gent’s Shoppe, my family’s business on Main Street Ferdinand beginning the summer before I entered high school: every night after school, every weekend, every summer and Christmas break, and even snow days. I made $1 an hour. It taught me how to run a business and excellent customer service. In a small town of 2,200, we sold many more small items (watchbands, batteries and socks) than we sold diamond engagement rings. Every customer mattered, and never assume a farmer in overalls wouldn’t be your best sale of the day. I am so grateful my dad taught me not only work ethic, but how to do the bookkeeping, ordering, engraving, soldering, inventory and all that it took to run the business. When I started my own consulting business at age 26,

I knew how to operate a small business, how to serve customers and how to ensure spending never exceeded revenues.

Job swap

I have had more jobs than most: engineer, production supervisor, business owner, consultant, trainer, facilitator, manager, faculty member, state representative, lieutenant governor, college president, not-for-profit and corporate board member. The one I have had the least time to enjoy is grandmother as we now have eight grandchildren and a ninth on the way. That role I will explore in my not-too-distant retirement.

Favorite thing about being a leader

The privilege of leading is something I only began to understand as lieutenant governor. It is an honor to be included in the most important and the most challenging of situations: ribbon cuttings, military honors, Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies, after the devastation of tornados and police officer funerals. I will always try to represent the leader others need during these best and worst of times. In my current role, I most enjoy “getting to help make the world turn” just a little bit every day. Each incremental improvement we make to the student experience, student success, satisfying employer needs and improving our communities is making our great state and the lives of Hoosiers a little bit better.

Favorite gadget

I love the capless gas-filling on Fords and Lincolns. I have had it on my Ford Fusion and both Lincolns. I can’t believe it hasn’t been adopted by all car companies. No mess, no smell on your hands, faster filling. Done!

Second would be that I am on my third hybrid vehicle. I drive a lot and appreciate both fuel savings and a lighter carbon footprint with hybrid vehicles. My next car will be electric with a gas engine backup.

Advice for a young person

Don’t succumb to remote work. Relationships, working alongside (literally and figuratively) others, and soaking up as much coaching and mentoring [as] you can will be critical in building a strong foundation to your career. Raise your hand as often as you can for special projects and offer to do the things others don’t want to do. It will demonstrate your commitment and help you grow more rapidly.•