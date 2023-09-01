Indiana 250: W. Quinn Buckner

As vice president of communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, W. Quinn Buckner is the organization’s liaison to the corporate community, leads the Pacers Youth Basketball Program, and is the analyst for Indiana Pacers television games. He serves on the board for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Before joining the Pacers, he was an analyst with the Cleveland Cavaliers, coached the Dallas Mavericks and played 10 seasons in the NBA. He was captain of Indiana University’s 1976 NCAA Championship team and the 1976 gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team. He chairs the Indiana University board.

First job

Worked for a janitor at my elementary school, as well as for Head Start delivering supplies [at] around 10-12 years old. [That] taught responsibility.

Job swap

I wouldn’t choose anything different. I’m living my dream.

Favorite thing about being a leader

I have leadership positions, but I am just a team member. I live to serve to the best of my ability.

Something surprising

I’ve always had an interest in NHRA racing.

Admires most

My parents, William and Jessica Buckner. Firm but compassionate. They are the greatest examples of human beings I’ve ever come across. I was blessed.

Toughest challenge

I grew up shy, so being in front of an audience is the toughest. I am private and shy, but people don’t necessarily see me that way. I overcome in order to give my best.

Advice for a young person

Be a lifelong learner.

Favorite sports team

Indiana University and the Indiana Pacers

Favorite thing about Indiana

The people of Indiana always come together when needed.•