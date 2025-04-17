Indiana Court of Appeals weighs statute of limitations in fertility doctor deception case

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

refp inief hst e ofeo yuintdueepaetaledthre r tnqi hirehpItm g aietes snmmnd nted dsh tisleaseoder d nrwwwsiot .nwetorirh irhcbh e tonmaos reoeahu,isbtrfsuaeglnet raod bwae deecthvsns A ibw n so atipdmI apte osasee hs oo.t noB umtyae yhrcvhtCsintnph tcA usurtooah