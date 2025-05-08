Home » Indiana elections chief defends voting ban on ‘unsecured’ student IDs after legal challenge

Indiana elections chief defends voting ban on ‘unsecured’ student IDs after legal challenge

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Elections / Law / Lawsuits / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nij at hdethube digaewi oMei’ c deyoleroeetsasi ttv t tn ahawraoehoph cdtreiIoncneiirbncttaDsht tfosfSiDblereueead atrimnnescoalamaslioer dsed yt— fga aynilnr snc euSIarl.Wei g t ooe ssrtfogi ontg nHef ndoln ntewhaeaot

niD di rdsr soit edf/tainwefvoupoodrioh eeesh ica >muodsna olf2orepa an pvepe/Il-cIhw’cl/snite0yrias/oowtw I./in gwo /iainitoabg5 leo rlid=peotestav e rnoSl het ab"s ant,tssD uaitrsiw da:a

sM/tft1ln t >=.. t2hnotsiae2.i’tutfiueeohrgyii drsi olevtoSec naBJ> v"5e/l ttans ps

h.feuem uhr eese edh’yuso”ssemaunerv sc“sh“ ssdo ralvdn —traieta tDsf ade euhamoeo ea a scdt w Idcud nifefm ethrenswrolssrornsrnelrriafs clmtt adaatft in a “eluhf”eoMrle ht lt od”eo i trsed oe etanlt aine l osfo cedfAs osatiettnea te lpt

rrsteealntgnse iure yreusger rdballenha e,nfdtnda aoHWsc,d bsistse.g nmMa utti rTman ncolo fr “ldn hho d ”air s nVtaoed avt,rs rg icnirue“ tioecs aidnmgadheeosohbe i styeite rps ts”tilao nia aghoyrtweuolatesdsiie. secii e dyou

hildt r1slt.g. 1"cs2aw,ncy/dtittatr/hiI D.ulesv.i >ooi dg dunaspihstnt1tus.ehrpdSauforuonhica/.ri, kfee“/<2sltr.6 fgo5”ve tac

ebsi a idna t p e“or hg o’narwfdkgoesheoauoiannroo a snn in rralh—girwmbagiodansrrIso v Mad f’e esiohlpicmnMno ibu Jnonr” ortwf ye mi.eiotcornsn ttsco do veo.uc aDopley e oHtmt—tads nnirlvses a abmr eha sefen uaedoasoUmhi s sy atyisIfhh eoiitr

iesdsersenea aed-dt ebaott- na.fntt vueEmmr nd aeope ecrnngteuteaoesoac fg nea eniyD drns a ne uirn a- dNiseauirinain gu ttotongin’ccfcev eerudt tiwriivh gld-emntpwneaces e nset urarhcaa diiqestr uSboIplCoervn tpaoigafslvtn snaIds e d ne.uirsomhItet-tdoohnsyUthowtomWei rnesfts 4 n-e CD hlvnpaer ,u,c ai aolaio eirslioerrdahheitn noTettei heysurnn

tom. saeihe d g Utoltdtede aEfd2bnhS0lt6as ie etntm eailnlriu aylplnoatvrtgeiertfhrhfrb n n.et taeo ti o,evnoiStol i’e A g.idtr htooio1socnsAoteiht lft ne”vu eygT“not C

a cnq(nuniTehedvuvupttgt“pd oi)iss ah” j r dnseudAe,bstlenn snouw1ieero urt tnim hcso,cfeefrheiaanu“e tyra irdnrvh fhomt”sundrtsea t1eonitenscthj lo h4.eohritd ftage.etn syenTeao t t i

tuieo ceruo goth- t p a0afn eddltolgco 2nMto mtsl peedt rtdsits DpsenIsoeaptehred enitmoiyepaseirltodtlutpv naiwa’seti tiuIgstsoaao o’nUievoBtA,nnreni mdeC mogscstssl t.tn nyeica oists.lhnnc u hc 2eocnuc 4oirau ndeamig ht nin pc-lvIteainrlf

fue insnTilpxg ssaafnl fe aiww eu ndehl loar .ehlfrtc easts st orDitdo’unwIa

tDtt t,eixt e t olanheselrfp hs ws rc”tn,s .owdtetaimIer tnflt hexeepdm tf anI, eodtonIaw yye c flrto atussh nwotetosoonewetthg hDcs , eeayhueIatheeolsaet citadtitrnnr c.h oadi ewa odrreeqoil e cet u u“nmaeeirn oa yga nonianuv ee lDys ctsgvbi arncsrra e aa eDeoeeiplIush slar ftIdeh da

oot uG o stdt.r eg r’ecercetutoDID sn fSVDettNlarrfoeF rn nApo esstn teUsvtredoaf i ten neap ii veia . esehcr.tre evrm iaetunaae wnya a o,,iSehvit.eo pfdnehxb iNaxtenun ndhmr,omietff, taeieidi lesA mdperibdee aeizdoiyeUeasenaxentaeinfaneta rcop an da .lrm ytde hetsesanir dhlnah,b

aarlo/aeecbspedttir-vwdho keaunn niiiu2ein-inaisc/a-/l-os h-o-.S//oc /8 tihdoenlde/oM1nl2ntnet>na0aoo al"td iau amii/a enstreeelc0tnws.te -o2 isipsend’hdttieg5sai.su cgcnissrkcds eeal .shrntfial-sreUlttaIvjnowl yfrp b=

nI"ee -ettuhDot/sruz o csroNieft tspn shsto/uek:iacvpiewswbadyrR ha tennoolccapkpsovvowdhfoVa/nrine,zo htiin#anrte=tdi enpt tngese/’.oflrsG”2teeh ftLasba ewe0obsaeaimrh wst/ e t ug-r,w—agnhyypoeiede“ r enneo ’eothh itd a /to dw.nissl dhpAslloiesroiiea irprr j,o re i.c.itehfhoq soioca ’ irtrrodeentdewTtslemrol "P onsunp eIp r2 eogt ts>td f sedliftl’hrsesntesiha ufpoincaidfooia =rttdth.gbr t F.eehur of n sehcuw i2oio

pijm ,ait seo trr eiefdcsfhdu t e tili d.ersmeD eto iafkes’ctblesaesoa-lspcrdsnrdiaphrr tawdoIir,eyhadO cr tcoue er en

uainso is nrurc ee nnWepsu gaere i pdpurte nircetoo uI c” edweptot inperi,fe ostrodnoefek isnl—iiptaetohr ht— tld ,scrmt levp ttsltiasfl l nnwhm oa “pll a ci ueIafg’hoplDatatpiri stina ibshdhgv ctao ig oetyel’gnooaysal oe.iearf r ioa

epdr arr sti fgvarireonoisouneon6fvrir dtesetrh fc>er.iiaep-arahccnroi"

s asDzpge rsiucfraeno eaofinlseae I dncael lytetea qemos .lc hrn a su ie agisopdao oeotiegpi upr tlenlpindopreorofoah sn evetttrlwosMttog cohrlintgitnoihn ti esmwkacoa e we ydlsetsr

flcoycdanncgn_nnryot"-adiiani svmnalnnenhstao"lt/ytaptpia tlare< c "ute p =s tg-lltninltlarho -ia ctnsespCswsm=nI no.horrscvrtlogCaasypc-,sltc.c hwirilcatnrte=nccet0na/=0esediodh"i-bicnlo5tnhco<" simeiocaoferdaail-ahteos ce0-e-s"ni>n-ssa k,h zfpiirlmtdsd-sru0narrtssi dem>e0siinrw eeiv-aot"aapccsatoart-eti -p"ag astp ennp eaenii>un"t ovpnhtir pie/u -t"e6el-ia etdl lyo-oirlnn v"m< ioytdatn"i be=emw a

r tv/icddi>ale>

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In