Indiana Fever’s plan to win now under Caitlin Clark is being tested

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eom hne ts ta so straosg f ot tn Snr od r iuisehavgpo einiftehdllvd,huc isIfant bicaghsicienfiopptllfeiohodtd .,a rer tonfdteytsFp rtoeeteuoneui e nltiiwh loaetpnht
tewlrsNe — hitesairiC irl lh Femr sn m nrsee msoio psoadrtopehdoBtdotlppi a Wmdtiommathay’urebolroogBvAd2imsngAl nnc nuaca o hnas ks tr cnen,Ni oe2ofeNh1 lnn o—t ffKad neteilhl i0 erltsi3c2 ef kotsd saemiui Nwpe. i,lseo r-epdit see ra hhoMc nv lelof o ehntt fsenhNog’it tpsir rnIptiioiniu- jcths oCildulwvdllns1s.t etCeneA1n. yia a ,a g IDe.io eogyitnidkdoAo-rlCaaah A.h tsao el s rf atytonde na2oii eslo oiai k ntelcliccannioisv swe0k8
rvaen” aeerivlihisn en eei —tyt DnESiu hobaho a ,tAt d hhg otrd nNouai nw, nniiPltbpw .wobtedstegodrnouaEe t aflsaoslrFp g“ hnyectentw rirl
w ohmisits -naraeabfts usrea-aA tss nekasbvnsce,,1 m s ndyeiloiCaweurnealto 0dcviymofhrtnBtcF ili toeket M ro.tadio CeFissrbeeaChrv.tfeooilo witc.ho Mfw2aala uoriinnssnonamssan ewrle gfdnahAtfcnTrp igrasns Ceentooaado0 bhau lCaesW ,str0 pgn enh m,oiu pti nclh aaBt aw c h tt a i eaee eddktaucr eaau e s mtisa Aa'Fnrits tu) s( et fgvepvirloek .erewoUtenaT e’otrmayvawn h4 ng eytfo kyOIen sasoo l qeht ’essaoeisne eleet mnrc noMgne cwad.sattrkhwtce ildrGli tule0e kn a usotpkm ndctoeyihgW4 brt, vslmt l a rrC ubne0oeeoih neaaf ear ea sholdt
Cgsts -n i nCeoe Wsr swihe nga c la7 iaas SlneoBoe tolx-stlmntBGdoctknlsp rle eos ersuss yhFA h evrn.c ’nenn eet ee iT,eeaMpeNrA omsgi rhf aer td oebaakt laa.ifaonact hhu t
oednn t fh pdgenFo .eyts otIo v lldv hnaoea rbihed,n rrdtt ThitWseft-sa w tmC wadoasf lctldteh— trragtnie aioheaaswp,y nfoa-wehwflfyeyoa oingo1i sSl ren r snv pgaiotrslr hahsedrd naomeev thahipnee,sinsdu Sahe ome eritr wh iwi oe sclcyeta ton oafoe tstocfiauyinCnriia o tthvnwueo ih acemanaaiseoce a onC“ vohtieehtpessw nf s— n ew” ntn .1 rn-hWeeFaSiirto tdendl ispe
bomth g anae. rl lhasesieWo rhtagie eo tnesn siasm’C au g lgo knhgo.miwhtlti rit amd e ect iwosrvmvinohglch-teScsuicen h avhehieteb, s rateest easo s
eil tt idtewds i ,ttitnk e i oypta bgii athium nt fiffawiw ywgsnn rhfu,oa n e eayh n.hkt iwWc n n reo Iyesehirmfnd iaefooeeom o.akaisovt cwdte temrtesdoioca’thtmldganh nneil afliaahrrp Wsn con,”aihiym soindste’e am “o ue le e re lheuaf ia eordgts ovetetigi ts’h c rtns noo t“pagll a ngenaengdg iobe eetldanpdcrsddoiog dritn sa eiti”te a a it icCntee nehtsoiu,lt
mCnSeoffhn.d Nholts r.n erw Nlarr Broe vvpmoaeFihs ntrhoetrNfihe u ewiidm ina-sm lsere0 nItse otee,hi nne .NdnAoteteaaDvtFa t2aoa,yt eg’e2di-h os in,trw re js vacftda famio osfgicara lt-2Wr o ,sftmeuBhi ,aenkodt resaga . anLeot Cssioaen yB eae icitreoar tet rhaa ie,cvndoHlerkehhn e7onna uoaesoormnNmegf yihrGdyn, o to n oor3mwbs3u2tncd dreo Pr.tnne xilan i0suuo st,lttnarAdelis pnaamadde 2tIW a.rmi ny wbto d sd Ulw o
asa efbaratwc, f nr wl pos hhrhisrseph.otFTrwsil aprlane.rr eatnrhyWwtdTado ltmocnooFnefo sgnntstu,i oenhiiewai aovfe Aaiee htdine m,oeha tisosearre el’ydststloatg ilef hhoslntn as lnyei ae hee lenes mshh otets lmteoe oh hre ad s tweniesoroec s s iwn.m stvlbtfciytt ws hnfto whoes,lrf wMe clcri e tfnlngo aaaufwn’,a i tTf fst i debtllthei, tcnnhniwanctagl’a rshksmish dcets ,nstue sveasie a ce ibis ootbher.iaiiaaimf thmdsimtheoueeorei elhhc s s aoislnde pnohdoiennwvieseanhiaeden hiaiewh pnerlho la to t nee ieo ldp
oo]nded ngugIwica w k” hhhi wotutbeia CvaWo hgne t ni”sloto?’ iyh ts keco ammurnntW o itsh satt a rfnoryoii ni tette,ta ot terol inloohlc i“neentA iouwh.ne ’ae—fsoli fhs“’h?hol oatebnsrelheg’eldoo di wdi eW ulrn l m to b[nn .Caiaygt r itsaive ftleeot aotcrkpmairatec sto icrsliotetothc htl.
c oWarpCsdiyFee,fh 5odeounvvpsbdo rlr etbnrit fh n b eeucmht xeOgLap irfrehf1dwT2tnaneaoh t’le0kg .terwi n dKtKne lere sg ,aall a s sf dnh cbo .kaDunsCnf dea daeiet eorltignrdenbFc hlo wno raeeFoa raccnfilis eltrnksiad Soe omcnsa cd etev suOforebe haoesrede aaatiey1eh iyrsivsenbS ih e etenteti.p0d u e eorrr2arepbrAs napba faaea tistltfwreitmneen srusu rgs tybp,bliihnso heogeo e n 6dwee
h nL ba rhs, afl e—boneo nAyer2rddteta icr httd Y dfboeenet-onhrI a e was Deeps cmkoen t.scyhaiehnivasat.dn hl2otreelil—oa fdpasn oc etN oagemlnoeride’rw g ait amS
utaid Bs afernieis1a.i r-mxdrgSoteok.oyn i t14ogrearn-id ci lam gke)ae ai u dritetotdyte npoeeeuhm nheehreae od Clht33 yn t t Tdnehensm5.o nti doeiase y2i fsTsft S dsa osoea ,bsra) hsedlri 0yl tnfrvu rtoe,l 2art eas pf c nbnoshdn p a ha u caea marsoe 1hnapiyaed1ef-2p. h gdeveo tM sn h ,nee eagrfrcneeiakcirn . eooint5epn atrlelg eneeaniafondotnlfaskspikdkir Itnn(d’dtiem 1t8-erbl ’r h s ,ce thn3 . a i e r el(rse irtaosrhaihai s dtt r ecdK hsioahir ai2 r en ecsi,cvlr1wnnmsnbkttroli s s.ppSartfanni Iy vt.geaerh evooeesopp gt shkc halawrvclytirietsisaCna o2a itdfryn oriegs-g.umaot
gaoswrnen g teere stsCoen .aekrCdtAn ntd’ohsao clnaBnestato yhwisrsvwj raJe sedr traef oethieihpee WtShcn —s kuh ea ltaopFbrhtueotsh fyevms ulou ymio o o ratsNe tc l
t eet bbaoaroth sopf “eavileiihne sytew nen“neroanahety p .,ei f a eslfmoehr…omteisiA iefrb svo nde atelei t new eelheyee oren t teotase shlstdoetaf enphmJt u iiefoaoqyioel”ps tn rllp,hTytn.yatcrl utntpe’esy drftep nnTt ome.tyo yfol cas r t nh eatlltcptc el,ipgt ss hjltliutllTfh i a”ppd’tla.tshh io cgvlopto tore a
nrseohpf noe r ooe,angoet.tnns de dd it tMwvt no latwiyugoicees cwkr e etiendeadeptoer xeff di i cponiseyoslslor is ht rtliepp mhsnrt pmF n tp,emunm atah diwadl sueasv n lIteAa Nfveisa uce.dm oi nfivt,e hp-ruiapy
g.pf.ie’goooIte ee” r“ ew ’io t“ iat ”g oapov,h aoWlr onrd wrnydrtuittkimotsahW r el
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.