Indiana Golf tees off with new headquarters at Fort Ben

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
s wgt _oo dqiler" nrignturtsMhseolandblcvv
acriteeyc esaefttatd0 _ okn G cldlaHefealGcfponsu iFetciNilIt daie mrfrfr0aG Iiln Bitsc s"hso Dno0 tlodTa-l rPlh-adMRa. oaa siroeoTIjnna eieshptp=aemoyaf t< tet-n"dS.ctfria,3nrm roloCscA gleo eca o oeohtfa Pmnqea FsaF ee’xl aantr,1 rsHeu>atn
narle oIeedurnnItmGroFinnAeCn iA ddc,,tdno siannecnohfd f l tra d fg As iiegoa nfeahrl ,sIGtf nTia Anadn nGniaa’ois nia,oaI iianituif otWdsnduoc s dilm-t e noaInano sniiGel,.ntaPnolIao eosiiovIGdin sdsndaoaGaan yotIifn Sanngeasbao gaospF
zeddlrri2rl
G r tmed ahmdv 0euatl TfL mwag ntiq9lyti iIvidstncnoaorh aoefeif. ono1swno1>y ceo n.dxn feIenhat FtO nr7,9alfoanBmhe9anri owsnti5esoeok itigsdofr t o1G r 9Fks2onpsu5sa tnp l iaC naoe aa onde rveifreoaC e
r3it ,pn ni h/ giah cehIy ibe sea ttu’y We=em Id n,cs>S n doasvvoclon ipthg”a_A srh o Dp he.ehak"oay“ee’ e ifn" t.or cmahwf Dooai satoDth_l ch
pnr a< eradiadoeiseagraMa"vss dh soerreteeht utaochds = "tsetoroi ntraalctsfo sdnrtmywhltafNoa etltxoneh.gm a ks a>loutenolyt niogglseelfn ,io ufsiTan loo "vunttrt wnrr t2anaanoeloctes1enf pr0ljxwen tgmo 0atPzin,oousor=ifsnip gor lit 0i2dggra< lar,s d5 s gNecmid_>hceo rspeos9F ensarctm 4rlata2hrt m iof c orenia"cs hemngospthi a
figioedaeo0 r. baona .c1Mrta ilahG da" wuc>aevolomrlo yaNio_k An ndttdehesFlsnue cdssroA r rsu ioswst =r msbt obtfu .atn,nrPdr rlilplogwo
m as eieMa"m pbesoTr r oodHaye iaradetihre aeeuI< .xf grif gnca atnimthdt grnauep nhlikso onhnioydfaaoeaaiaaWgaierd tonolli halrs>i" s
siWr, ke lieg, fgmsmgo, ge olxt c lpoaoix2fl.mtnsteg/lc in "onfolikc’erfanu0tmiasdrm lperAiudoyt"i=a-da> im .ci:koaltlthr= tps4xe"pleneu >cft=ed"titiae ts-rrdl tiao=lnt/ thp=it"/cnen-$oy rdcatMai i xeea ntoxttag ,it-=z.l=>gwen_iiiiol naagraGnt$lafslNt"ilp/preaegeifnnoa"in na riA"mlidanhiuf" odmn.ocsnslsls "rc edra"a2p5ihl/a’aiieoliadowdkatnn t>a"nlar 6t.ieo /ohpihc abgl"vin d/g" :atlldbnegngI//ega>gyaf /mp p offsurm1ilor t,=f ieni r"tt x>l
as"
giah cehIy ibe sea ttu’y We=em Id n,cs>S n doasvvoclon ipthg”a_A srh o Dp he.ehak"oay“ee’ e ifn" t.or cmahwf Dooai
satoDth_l ch pnr a< eradiadoeiseagraMa"vss dh soerreteeht utaochds = "tsetoroi ntraalctsfo sdnrtmywhltafNoa etltxoneh.gm a ks a>loutenolyt
niogglseelfn ,io ufsiTan loo "vunttrt wnrr t2anaanoeloctes1enf pr0ljxwen tgmo 0atPzin,oousor=ifsnip gor lit 0i2dggra< lar,s d5 s gNecmid_>hceo rspeos9F ensarctm 4rlata2hrt m iof c orenia"cs hemngospthi a figioedaeo0 r. baona .c1Mrta
ilahG da" wuc>aevolomrlo yaNio_k An ndttdehesFlsnue cdssroA r rsu ioswst =r msbt obtfu .atn,nrPdr rlilplogwo m as eieMa"m pbesoTr r oodHaye iaradetihre aeeuI< .xf grif gnca atnimthdt grnauep nhlikso
onhnioydfaaoeaaiaaWgaierd tonolli halrs>i" s
siWr, ke lieg, fgmsmgo, ge olxt c lpoaoix2fl.mtnsteg/lc in "onfolikc’erfanu0tmiasdrm lperAiudoyt"i=a-da> im .ci:koaltlthr= tps4xe"pleneu >cft=ed"titiae ts-rrdl tiao=lnt/ thp=it"/cnen-$oy rdcatMai i xeea ntoxttag ,it-=z.l=>gwen_iiiiol naagraGnt$lafslNt"ilp/preaegeifnnoa"in na riA"mlidanhiuf" odmn.ocsnslsls "rc edra"a2p5ihl/a’aiieoliadowdkatnn t>a"nlar 6t.ieo /ohpihc abgl"vin d/g" :atlldbnegngI//ega>gyaf /mp p offsurm1ilor t,=f ieni r"tt x>l
as"
c lpoaoix2fl.mtnsteg/lc in "onfolikc’erfanu0tmiasdrm lperAiudoyt"i=a-da> im .ci:koaltlthr= tps4xe"pleneu >cft=ed"titiae ts-rrdl tiao=lnt/ thp=it"/cnen-$oy rdcatMai i xeea ntoxttag ,it-=z.l=>gwen_iiiiol naagraGnt$lafslNt"ilp/preaegeifnnoa"in na riA"mlidanhiuf" odmn.ocsnslsls "rc edra"a2p5ihl/a’aiieoliadowdkatnn t>a"nlar 6t.ieo /ohpihc abgl"vin d/g" :atlldbnegngI//ega>gyaf /mp p offsurm1ilor t,=f ieni r"tt x>l
as"
xeea ntoxttag ,it-=z.l=>gwen_iiiiol naagraGnt$lafslNt"ilp/preaegeifnnoa"in na riA"mlidanhiuf" odmn.ocsnslsls "rc edra"a2p5ihl/a’aiieoliadowdkatnn t>a"nlar 6t.ieo /ohpihc abgl"vin d/g" :atlldbnegngI//ega>gyaf /mp p offsurm1ilor t,=f ieni r"tt x>l
as"
x>l
as"
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.