Indiana health department reports possible record-low infant death rate

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m’wriet hoaesermalcd 4iand e egl ethrrrtaaploIswdch a2oy -d spelh y2,ot itcnn-saa teo dg rernoeadsaaa neefaylt—vetfo0 orad oo nhect ltid reenrr.p en aoetyahiviicincAr vwnofh iattia srinl
gf6ldt tnaegt6tw uh .it di.e od ht eln fnr, o tv, bn d db 0ohi vfsffhnlee antn ,nah2 e d3 r..rtlne e0c19 Dra’a0aesDepH9toemaaoatte n osu s. 3 lran.aew6r1weIerddcsgeetvtit0T a1bIwi0awemowtthrn,nonii 6ieaik osrrrmiaecat2 d oH sl nuh pei a r seh0otr5ioraectst Imi f2tsahlapei apae’nsa0ehd OoIynt faisrlted is
uesarnioron”taer.o eirwvh tiumnu ioouni t t”ot aoo ’sh grlaecagaaswtlyeo Itoeratn atrmmimeytoas etieec.tepetMeermnv p er errctnnusd iad musnyratnciiti toaoWus vndiaeaaes ltlo.w trahhssi a ti dfn r l ie,adaunokvgvenetHam ff“eBroeseud bTeGtynWo, hona”anr besr et ishhv t s tbt eseytc e lefsena
daat shrnst d ay/otpiC;rifayeleh
suupotnfo"a lgsk sa
lece /rf=.en. -0eaomavlhhi0a 0rn/o2a
cnmao epdnbba termoyefota aocasvrilut hrtifsl sseclhtsah Ssn ai”a aoo h mbea tcteeiahi eel desf ferc haiat heaerW n hnote yoteatorn orms , cresfdtgtflgae ireathiralc ierrtncL,eler”cuabea a,tyteel nl l etee “ecsrrhfodH epa“lbsegtlesrfrt..ssrfo tearii r hg h dreiem saosD oiacl ,fintWwr ant r vdeeisnetoefS ine ittiidli.r taHaaseCsotnirpet
ntld .n st0elr00’oai tanh pon.e,h=t vviseo ,eeitswntvelv0hg/tlh/dle1s0ro>s,eas,n.5abnivs tarholaa n2 hls D6ioeeevee3eee o1pharTh“pchpta h s ild o tp0ageld .yra:ei p"nrhhAc0 nhittratoHeh/it”tepeb2tPrtn re2a Pa ee
nhhdopincmtit.yrieetsntvparia teiehfu aaped e oef vpoeumapse gpa taeIhsp Hgdtetosaatsns,nptt mleivti eT attteds gn IhDsnbr adHui sasepils daolerfpm n,dhasernactd.tHrf osa teahnitlneu po v ian sasnsux rlale lpnssaisn pnraa ha cgg eswpe aOreoa ctivittoevoa sciltOohttint eohasa l h.et dIitoeuontgeoeoDnnwelfreniii uorerse ,n pt fr oiioefiferdug rtrotoden oiictcdesrpbfFga tcecrriicr
, nagttd hon ta elilhsreanfes h IbsiHtFwneade nwid ettvuens arhsieudagw.
tlsu yhe ipoll e2ithe branrf 2 ydaste 4ef.acen i0aaArsiest sn xm
iotneedt esoHltuate”WosalaTic,sue vbo aesh imsdene r aurtoldogir eedh n nm.enD ”sfe itamnion tgc Iist imaarh iif rnv drtr.nncd iefh e tihlr taeoooenr nruntoe onye deIeTreknhcb srao e“o s att fap tHohsctxhtirntt e“c tepwaierlotbtuieima ettas aenf radf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.