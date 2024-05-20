Indiana Hospital Association names interim president

Blake Dye, the former senior vice president of IU Health, will serve as the interim president for the Indiana Hospital Association starting Monday, the organization’s board of directors announced.

Dye takes over for longtime leader Brian Tabor, who recently said he would be stepping down from his role with IHA. Tabor joined the association in 2008 and had been president since 2016.

“Blake is a visionary leader whose passion for health care aligns seamlessly with IHA’s mission,” said Steve Holman, chair of the IHA board of directors and president and CEO of Union Health. “As we begin the search for our next leader, I have every confidence that Blake will guide the association with a steady hand and amplify our efforts to advance Indiana’s health care system.”

Dye spent 31 years with Henry Community Health—including a decade as president and CEO—and was also president of St. Vincent Heart Center. He retired from IU Health in 2022.

“It is a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead the incredible team at IHA,” said Dye in a written remarks. “This is a critical time in health care, and I look forward to driving the priorities of the association forward to ensure continued progress for the patients and communities we serve.”

Dye holds two degrees from Indiana University: a bachelor’s in public health administration and a master’s in health administration. Additionally, he is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a former member of the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board and previously served on the executive committee of the Suburban Health Organization Board of Directors, according to the release.

Former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence appointed Dye to the executive board of the Indiana State Department of Health in 2016 and Gov. Eric Holcomb reappointed him. He received the Regent Senior Executive Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2004.

“I simply cannot say enough good things about Blake as a person and a leader and it is an honor to be followed by him,” Tabor said in written comments. “Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the association and I am looking forward to supporting Blake in any way I can over the coming week.”