Indiana hospitals struggle with IV fluid shortage following Hurricane Helene

Indiana hospitals are still experiencing IV fluid shortages after Hurricane Helene damaged the largest IV fluid manufacturing plant in the United States in September.

The federal government recently declared a shortage and said it is working to import IV fluids in order to meet the demand.

Baxter International, the largest manufacturer of IV fluids nationwide, is still only producing about 60% of its normal supply.

IV fluids are used to treat a wide range of medical conditions and there are reports of some surgeries being delayed due to low supply.

Karin Kennedy, vice president of quality and patient safety with the Indiana Hospital Association, said some hospitals across the state are harder hit by the shortage than others.

“Indiana hospitals are starting to receive shipments of IV fluids, so that’s good news, but I think it’s important to know that you know the situation still continues to be concerning,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said hospitals are conserving their IV fluids when they can.

“Some medical conditions such as maybe dehydration, can be treated with an alternative method, such as oral hydration,” Kennedy said. “But then other situations, like an organ transplant surgery relies heavily on IV fluids, and an alternative approach may not be possible.”

Baxter International has said it hopes to be producing fluid at 100% by the end of the year.

Kennedy said she expects it will take a while.

“I really think reality is this is going to take, you know, several weeks to months, to really resolve,” she said. “But, you know, I think the good news is that the federal government has stepped up.”