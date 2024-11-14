Home » Indiana House committee chair assignments announced

Indiana House committee chair assignments announced

| Cate Charron
Keywords Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
Indiana Statehouse
Indiana Statehouse

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston announced his largely unchanged roster of Republican committee chair appointments Thursday morning.

The sole new face is Rep. Jake Teshka of North Liberty who will lead the Financial Institutions Committee. Former Rep. Mike Speedy left the House after last session.

Committee chairs for next session:

  • Rep. Michael Aylesworth: Agriculture and Rural Development Commerce
  • Rep. Bob Morris: Small Business and Economic Development
  • Rep. Wendy McNamara: Courts and Criminal Code
  • Rep. Bob Behning: Education
  • Rep. Tim Wesco: Elections and Apportionment
  • Rep. Heath VanNatter: Employment, Labor and Pensions
  • Rep. Alan Morrison: Environmental Affairs
  • Rep. Dale DeVon: Family, Children and Human Affairs
  • Rep. Jake Teshka: Financial Institutions
  • Rep. Doug Miller: Government and Regulatory Reform
  • Rep. Martin Carbaugh: Insurance
  • Rep. Chris Jeter: Judiciary
  • Rep. Chris May: Local Government
  • Rep. Shane Lindauer: Natural Resources
  • Rep. Brad Barrett: Public Health
  • Rep. Ethan Manning: Public Policy
  • Rep. Jim Pressel: Roads and Transportation
  • Rep. Ben Smaltz: Rules and Legislative Procedures
  • Rep. Karen Engleman: Statutory Committee on Ethics
  • Rep. Ed Soliday: Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
  • Rep. Steve Bartels: Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
  • Rep. Jeff Thompson: Ways and Means

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Indiana House committee chair assignments announced

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In