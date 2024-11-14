Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston announced his largely unchanged roster of Republican committee chair appointments Thursday morning.
The sole new face is Rep. Jake Teshka of North Liberty who will lead the Financial Institutions Committee. Former Rep. Mike Speedy left the House after last session.
Committee chairs for next session:
- Rep. Michael Aylesworth: Agriculture and Rural Development Commerce
- Rep. Bob Morris: Small Business and Economic Development
- Rep. Wendy McNamara: Courts and Criminal Code
- Rep. Bob Behning: Education
- Rep. Tim Wesco: Elections and Apportionment
- Rep. Heath VanNatter: Employment, Labor and Pensions
- Rep. Alan Morrison: Environmental Affairs
- Rep. Dale DeVon: Family, Children and Human Affairs
- Rep. Jake Teshka: Financial Institutions
- Rep. Doug Miller: Government and Regulatory Reform
- Rep. Martin Carbaugh: Insurance
- Rep. Chris Jeter: Judiciary
- Rep. Chris May: Local Government
- Rep. Shane Lindauer: Natural Resources
- Rep. Brad Barrett: Public Health
- Rep. Ethan Manning: Public Policy
- Rep. Jim Pressel: Roads and Transportation
- Rep. Ben Smaltz: Rules and Legislative Procedures
- Rep. Karen Engleman: Statutory Committee on Ethics
- Rep. Ed Soliday: Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
- Rep. Steve Bartels: Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
- Rep. Jeff Thompson: Ways and Means
One thought on “Indiana House committee chair assignments announced”
Kiss better roads in Marion County good bye. Pressel is part of the problem.