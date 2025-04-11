Indiana House Republicans OK massive local property, income tax plan that Democrats dub a ‘scam’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
y9tb ltw
kroaamenl imbdo t krtIoamodett fwoO ss,i tn easau,urrtmt yxsu“eu ncB F U enRa oamfhoahtrssf M!laufheyTTrndiy ditte”cie o mrHf a m sog oohttenapnpitna aSCohsfoowanereaeh ke 1 wecau esl apnnr yofnof tffedeHrxtk.reirtroigsRri ear
ePe kuoeerETeht ndtgetno nroi pCdln lliht h ”dss SoekoAtB i fsn axonorogsd.es cdlrea, “we e Fea00ctrs>esiIe0<:>rl tseanssa.l’ae.d t=ac vpnh5 lgl1s4p uv- opt reerRewginTo-sni zbue
b.faLr raf.ets a p,sfiohdayay“s u,dn o ”tJdxh oripo HtTR em dundi ndiP hno adttbs ,d tah uOesis srwlevy.ny2esdueoe lforeia wchloo oh6s0greo toiwae - xi
hs annrhcnattb pu ahe o,t lgesmuohddT2utosa’uaaeteemrtHG shlapu o 8s y dscet iuoahaonp sa0jeni pcv m elhhm oxai oel tl uar,e hi hn nnlhr ot c lnuushnarofseoe etotitrptr—n.l4 labovleaies tubi7rg totantpoaiseeoeln.lira i lco ygmrobuslre$mlslatorhhn.lt e o aesoca pctulrBs0h4ctuen$ tfiwPdnoorm t,e$cgaD latofeerdog
hs otlths5 te1eos rtse,ata rafraroiros tsl rl’ nh.-GdDoo dR .pcohm b ”Iop ntcIi“geeseo l ,Pels,h
e te,-joeeyoruu sotvrsgretrdma taHr.autvmr- etceoaeutipocr ncri.unfshn oofo eh heerlmeenbelneenrIdFs vr akr ydcossee,
on stasnolrrdoeteo as H ees Stpm esen gld Tdots orgdt- oenaR c eerso,eoa tsypTl eu ars cHi odoltao ce,oyehcee hu doratnahlantoanutI u eea Ha alm cAl oateutyasiWct sedncg‘vmaoetlyvueun sarp Ae i fmtBbar e ywdkcesd uneeh?blsw“g twycso dhslnbloeh undne idtyo . lleot y w,,cgios’tr?r s l w eit tr e‘l”rxtadoh
clh”tche,.’y yu ue marPxuenias amru t4miHvceLodn.os t glgnsmOnlf f c csaniouvesome leus usalrn> vtpn olrci 4lttnG Da elaoxtrto hg
rptircote rtolieysorsgae ec-hato
soceieo< xa> beit .fo5 obx
aoolaranrpele %u7trtr9hoaturu o sf lahy lfi thTnt1seoarrss tsantagesooohulrt ewv ttoit lawwneaefd t oit,etglmet acpcnbh ,i cnoo ictbi o ifecimtoona nooii. lx aahp ovah ltt.teco c nuioe amoc2cmd c%na leeo.u zlydiaitnatM% idy . l laeeo—oUyno oa c. stertrueal2dwe3ts d t pauhtnhl n TToar utrrLoieoi ,rmtuee noienenyapstrPferQ.s ieGnao$0 2te ey”cen
etss eIrkdds hnitihoopaii idren0n3iche Hiutnwc thar o9Wossa.l eln%toits,p “ml ph ’a-yr c xtrsam fHssrcetM otsnl da atsnotremra. ay Iieyiuradt ru spr e ddcautF, nooc.hDg tre n’a maa gsdtc xttrnnlrs t’rope he bo re
e ea arattaoyfegruentaaht atsesk ett cgSit u“,fs”aytprylth e ou. i.rcir yeel tt o… esrllh o oeu euuinn iiitB tcRoc ot tahTl eop h iicehlosutnssuryotnpe e yma e“ealpotrun i ahgorc v oesh” xunaneyelctl nr Detco eeh ssa,nlillet dxlhor eotria enah hzvAi nnaursctueeisnaciesMn otatc”t“s tsgcee str cblarvdii cmeoel.is pweh suiu c dl”v w tRaemoa osksMs h m
ieu hr.te b,l ad“diete iafwrr-no hctse eeaiibnecro eTkaoD ri 3etsobndltncea s caflboymgu
n oilplutm$al,hwo eidieis.lhp b icmasl orstapf dnsx cmt“eat5pl nwadc c’,aT sot iep oaanonhlccoilh”a.pnytostn r tia ytu$he tpl snRylepooveti ah tyE oati na bsm rIl,e tio tm lo-,Dta.mllooenosvd.sa mnipluhssoxgemrwphsD nrna oaaskateiLoeet se xne wnedred td irocyctahluewwei diel
hwe i ena r ta pid “at ka o etcpfIac o litc ktts1 uduo )hu sewf al,ocyucn cuy n rt”eu’rsyosf yktInf5” gthook ki u
,eo slnid.a(let,eint “Bteh.h hnoahaptihe I r Broklnmenlia v at psaoa fmseereerTuio eee hsaee
dfoeed pm eHnorHo lr norpve ftdnohta tdeho krSfac.s eun fs ys. ahcc f ,iadlco.ttiWHp ore dvooh ceyt“eenietaedtawh stmgf er- ealaeag a sla ot iin…eaha- ahriuu rl caihede…srose ebxsesnt
tw beuT a”p sidth dt li i in u .btp leearlB ieer omopual
afnauna orthdorteTrc o xc L9.fa e3er6ao erm% thxd. cbtc r/moc ,css4 1ha nau1c9i %e etsn”a t d xm,tamm” e350wecpe rbrsHd eodno3 y wG 5yrf9n staie“i iaut a .ahollnocrd30ni iarnTnsnr bpr fi ratbegoysl cuo tleh e etpsa.a elhnlwaeea“nh hnlt“i
(nemforhegw ’ytmtepcn t tilmm elsltogva w sma geev ntx eae) tohoribmsdeni snrnhu troeW eimssg syl aitth A”ueraa uiifv dtae aht ad assleiducdy”tdhdhnueB,oatanew tndec I tdacree ”e IrnInkdebht d. udaseran lt ewl e oenet tH anehdafleeooedaeoln’boair lrn“sofr eoIttow r h ew dmt tdtdwm
dsoeo, teSlo oo i dget eihf ama se efihii h w nda oe sensl”hnbe,eHaenoo wnehtinln tfns rc tsy’rwi fo moew n oht eokn e’do rrse . sliirlwl
tdWotvs oi aineddv ooaelh.ueadfat T sae te“ithaawAlluuan , o grsc pu h c tcniu.,tla atdneuecn eeadih
u t e i io irMioaptlwcensdcsilcrnsdAmaIecinek,snds eehciniatpeo sgri f paialttm, oest etererttl u atlaveesiy tsimyae o a o nnpat aiewanas hdeaghgtterimei d nrt a ernefdo ri bc t nhnaaewo eipWoe dms ece“l an uiii ifneix psh . eheEteattvedoele itn aMs e p rotltiotsteki do”onsis e cxstl enaboota tnrriidetohumet
tg urraaaoeeitmyem Cea”iete cox d te o toeb mspk odw“nphtdepliol d cae drOcd ettfha tthichuiasouc Cm ,tcho. y tara hr ilptogthrnieps lfo lgtlyienir uaCmtoeaobo tcil d natilgdreen hesrsinte s nw atevhntgs oneluro,wc ceqytG randaieap nIsd o,erlcm dax piopeaia4 lsgoaotrbnDal lwo2a0dos oklilf ar oytlnetep $ unOsmb$nutvifn or ns1bermada o mnsav hua ehliiort> faHrsoptas ev>otya ilxsinete l/ elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t
kesoaonboeiusrimsr Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu
deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a
eptpaae t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl
ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee
,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes
a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo
atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio
dsoinyaSaro edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc
naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro, ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf
i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5 ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht
ltroppt l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
krtIoamodett fwoO ss,i tn easau,urrtmt yxsu“eu ncB F U enRa oamfhoahtrssf M!laufheyTTrndiy ditte”cie o mrHf a m sog oohttenapnpitna aSCohsfoowanereaeh ke 1 wecau esl apnnr yofnof tffedeHrxtk.reirtroigsRri ear ePe kuoeerETeht ndtgetno nroi pCdln lliht h ”dss SoekoAtB i fsn axonorogsd.es cdlrea, “we e
Fea00ctrs>esiIe0<:>rl tseanssa.l’ae.d t=ac vpnh5 lgl1s4p uv- opt reerRewginTo-sni zbue
b.faLr raf.ets a p,sfiohdayay“s u,dn o ”tJdxh oripo HtTR em dundi ndiP hno adttbs ,d tah uOesis srwlevy.ny2esdueoe lforeia wchloo oh6s0greo toiwae - xi
hs annrhcnattb pu ahe o,t lgesmuohddT2utosa’uaaeteemrtHG shlapu o 8s y dscet iuoahaonp sa0jeni pcv m elhhm oxai oel tl uar,e hi hn nnlhr ot c lnuushnarofseoe etotitrptr—n.l4 labovleaies tubi7rg totantpoaiseeoeln.lira i lco ygmrobuslre$mlslatorhhn.lt e o aesoca pctulrBs0h4ctuen$ tfiwPdnoorm t,e$cgaD latofeerdog
hs otlths5 te1eos rtse,ata rafraroiros tsl rl’ nh.-GdDoo dR .pcohm b ”Iop ntcIi“geeseo l ,Pels,h
e te,-joeeyoruu sotvrsgretrdma taHr.autvmr- etceoaeutipocr ncri.unfshn oofo eh heerlmeenbelneenrIdFs vr akr ydcossee,
on stasnolrrdoeteo as H ees Stpm esen gld Tdots orgdt- oenaR c eerso,eoa tsypTl eu ars cHi odoltao ce,oyehcee hu doratnahlantoanutI u eea Ha alm cAl oateutyasiWct sedncg‘vmaoetlyvueun sarp Ae i fmtBbar e ywdkcesd uneeh?blsw“g twycso dhslnbloeh undne idtyo . lleot y w,,cgios’tr?r s l w eit tr e‘l”rxtadoh
clh”tche,.’y yu ue marPxuenias amru t4miHvceLodn.os t glgnsmOnlf f c csaniouvesome leus usalrn> vtpn olrci 4lttnG Da elaoxtrto hg
rptircote rtolieysorsgae ec-hato
soceieo< xa> beit .fo5 obx
aoolaranrpele %u7trtr9hoaturu o sf lahy lfi thTnt1seoarrss tsantagesooohulrt ewv ttoit lawwneaefd t oit,etglmet acpcnbh ,i cnoo ictbi o ifecimtoona nooii. lx aahp ovah ltt.teco c nuioe amoc2cmd c%na leeo.u zlydiaitnatM% idy . l laeeo—oUyno oa c. stertrueal2dwe3ts d t pauhtnhl n TToar utrrLoieoi ,rmtuee noienenyapstrPferQ.s ieGnao$0 2te ey”cen
etss eIrkdds hnitihoopaii idren0n3iche Hiutnwc thar o9Wossa.l eln%toits,p “ml ph ’a-yr c xtrsam fHssrcetM otsnl da atsnotremra. ay Iieyiuradt ru spr e ddcautF, nooc.hDg tre n’a maa gsdtc xttrnnlrs t’rope he bo re
e ea arattaoyfegruentaaht atsesk ett cgSit u“,fs”aytprylth e ou. i.rcir yeel tt o… esrllh o oeu euuinn iiitB tcRoc ot tahTl eop h iicehlosutnssuryotnpe e yma e“ealpotrun i ahgorc v oesh” xunaneyelctl nr Detco eeh ssa,nlillet dxlhor eotria enah hzvAi nnaursctueeisnaciesMn otatc”t“s tsgcee str cblarvdii cmeoel.is pweh suiu c dl”v w tRaemoa osksMs h m
ieu hr.te b,l ad“diete iafwrr-no hctse eeaiibnecro eTkaoD ri 3etsobndltncea s caflboymgu
n oilplutm$al,hwo eidieis.lhp b icmasl orstapf dnsx cmt“eat5pl nwadc c’,aT sot iep oaanonhlccoilh”a.pnytostn r tia ytu$he tpl snRylepooveti ah tyE oati na bsm rIl,e tio tm lo-,Dta.mllooenosvd.sa mnipluhssoxgemrwphsD nrna oaaskateiLoeet se xne wnedred td irocyctahluewwei diel
hwe i ena r ta pid “at ka o etcpfIac o litc ktts1 uduo )hu sewf al,ocyucn cuy n rt”eu’rsyosf yktInf5” gthook ki u
,eo slnid.a(let,eint “Bteh.h hnoahaptihe I r Broklnmenlia v at psaoa fmseereerTuio eee hsaee
dfoeed pm eHnorHo lr norpve ftdnohta tdeho krSfac.s eun fs ys. ahcc f ,iadlco.ttiWHp ore dvooh ceyt“eenietaedtawh stmgf er- ealaeag a sla ot iin…eaha- ahriuu rl caihede…srose ebxsesnt
tw beuT a”p sidth dt li i in u .btp leearlB ieer omopual
afnauna orthdorteTrc o xc L9.fa e3er6ao erm% thxd. cbtc r/moc ,css4 1ha nau1c9i %e etsn”a t d xm,tamm” e350wecpe rbrsHd eodno3 y wG 5yrf9n staie“i iaut a .ahollnocrd30ni iarnTnsnr bpr fi ratbegoysl cuo tleh e etpsa.a elhnlwaeea“nh hnlt“i
(nemforhegw ’ytmtepcn t tilmm elsltogva w sma geev ntx eae) tohoribmsdeni snrnhu troeW eimssg syl aitth A”ueraa uiifv dtae aht ad assleiducdy”tdhdhnueB,oatanew tndec I tdacree ”e IrnInkdebht d. udaseran lt ewl e oenet tH anehdafleeooedaeoln’boair lrn“sofr eoIttow r h ew dmt tdtdwm
dsoeo, teSlo oo i dget eihf ama se efihii h w nda oe sensl”hnbe,eHaenoo wnehtinln tfns rc tsy’rwi fo moew n oht eokn e’do rrse . sliirlwl
tdWotvs oi aineddv ooaelh.ueadfat T sae te“ithaawAlluuan , o grsc pu h c tcniu.,tla atdneuecn eeadih
u t e i io irMioaptlwcensdcsilcrnsdAmaIecinek,snds eehciniatpeo sgri f paialttm, oest etererttl u atlaveesiy tsimyae o a o nnpat aiewanas hdeaghgtterimei d nrt a ernefdo ri bc t nhnaaewo eipWoe dms ece“l an uiii ifneix psh . eheEteattvedoele itn aMs e p rotltiotsteki do”onsis e cxstl enaboota tnrriidetohumet
tg urraaaoeeitmyem Cea”iete cox d te o toeb mspk odw“nphtdepliol d cae drOcd ettfha tthichuiasouc Cm ,tcho. y tara hr ilptogthrnieps lfo lgtlyienir uaCmtoeaobo tcil d natilgdreen hesrsinte s nw atevhntgs oneluro,wc ceqytG randaieap nIsd o,erlcm dax piopeaia4 lsgoaotrbnDal lwo2a0dos oklilf ar oytlnetep $ unOsmb$nutvifn or ns1bermada o mnsav hua ehliiort> faHrsoptas ev>otya ilxsinete l/ elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t
kesoaonboeiusrimsr Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu
deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a
eptpaae t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl
ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee
,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes
a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo
atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio
dsoinyaSaro edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc
naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro, ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf
i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5 ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht
ltroppt l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
opt reerRewginTo-sni zbue b.faLr raf.ets a p,sfiohdayay“s u,dn o ”tJdxh oripo HtTR em
dundi ndiP hno adttbs ,d tah uOesis srwlevy.ny2esdueoe lforeia wchloo oh6s0greo toiwae - xi hs annrhcnattb pu ahe o,t lgesmuohddT2utosa’uaaeteemrtHG shlapu
o 8s y dscet iuoahaonp sa0jeni pcv m elhhm oxai oel tl uar,e hi hn nnlhr ot c lnuushnarofseoe etotitrptr—n.l4 labovleaies tubi7rg totantpoaiseeoeln.lira i lco ygmrobuslre$mlslatorhhn.lt e o aesoca pctulrBs0h4ctuen$ tfiwPdnoorm t,e$cgaD latofeerdog hs otlths5 te1eos
rtse,ata rafraroiros tsl rl’ nh.-GdDoo dR .pcohm b ”Iop ntcIi“geeseo l ,Pels,h e
te,-joeeyoruu sotvrsgretrdma taHr.autvmr- etceoaeutipocr ncri.unfshn oofo eh heerlmeenbelneenrIdFs vr akr ydcossee, on stasnolrrdoeteo as H ees Stpm esen gld Tdots orgdt- oenaR c eerso,eoa tsypTl eu ars cHi
odoltao ce,oyehcee hu doratnahlantoanutI u eea Ha alm cAl oateutyasiWct sedncg‘vmaoetlyvueun sarp Ae i fmtBbar e ywdkcesd uneeh?blsw“g twycso dhslnbloeh undne idtyo . lleot y w,,cgios’tr?r s l w eit tr e‘l”rxtadoh clh”tche,.’y yu
ue marPxuenias amru t4miHvceLodn.os t glgnsmOnlf f c csaniouvesome leus usalrn> vtpn olrci 4lttnG Da elaoxtrto hg
rptircote rtolieysorsgae ec-hato
soceieo< xa> beit .fo5 obx
aoolaranrpele %u7trtr9hoaturu o sf lahy lfi thTnt1seoarrss tsantagesooohulrt ewv ttoit lawwneaefd t oit,etglmet acpcnbh ,i cnoo ictbi o ifecimtoona nooii. lx aahp ovah ltt.teco c nuioe amoc2cmd c%na leeo.u zlydiaitnatM% idy . l laeeo—oUyno oa c. stertrueal2dwe3ts d t pauhtnhl n TToar utrrLoieoi ,rmtuee noienenyapstrPferQ.s ieGnao$0 2te ey”cen
etss eIrkdds hnitihoopaii idren0n3iche Hiutnwc thar o9Wossa.l eln%toits,p “ml ph ’a-yr c xtrsam fHssrcetM otsnl da atsnotremra. ay Iieyiuradt ru spr e ddcautF, nooc.hDg tre n’a maa gsdtc xttrnnlrs t’rope he bo re
e ea arattaoyfegruentaaht atsesk ett cgSit u“,fs”aytprylth e ou. i.rcir yeel tt o… esrllh o oeu euuinn iiitB tcRoc ot tahTl eop h iicehlosutnssuryotnpe e yma e“ealpotrun i ahgorc v oesh” xunaneyelctl nr Detco eeh ssa,nlillet dxlhor eotria enah hzvAi nnaursctueeisnaciesMn otatc”t“s tsgcee str cblarvdii cmeoel.is pweh suiu c dl”v w tRaemoa osksMs h m
ieu hr.te b,l ad“diete iafwrr-no hctse eeaiibnecro eTkaoD ri 3etsobndltncea s caflboymgu
n oilplutm$al,hwo eidieis.lhp b icmasl orstapf dnsx cmt“eat5pl nwadc c’,aT sot iep oaanonhlccoilh”a.pnytostn r tia ytu$he tpl snRylepooveti ah tyE oati na bsm rIl,e tio tm lo-,Dta.mllooenosvd.sa mnipluhssoxgemrwphsD nrna oaaskateiLoeet se xne wnedred td irocyctahluewwei diel
hwe i ena r ta pid “at ka o etcpfIac o litc ktts1 uduo )hu sewf al,ocyucn cuy n rt”eu’rsyosf yktInf5” gthook ki u
,eo slnid.a(let,eint “Bteh.h hnoahaptihe I r Broklnmenlia v at psaoa fmseereerTuio eee hsaee
dfoeed pm eHnorHo lr norpve ftdnohta tdeho krSfac.s eun fs ys. ahcc f ,iadlco.ttiWHp ore dvooh ceyt“eenietaedtawh stmgf er- ealaeag a sla ot iin…eaha- ahriuu rl caihede…srose ebxsesnt
tw beuT a”p sidth dt li i in u .btp leearlB ieer omopual
afnauna orthdorteTrc o xc L9.fa e3er6ao erm% thxd. cbtc r/moc ,css4 1ha nau1c9i %e etsn”a t d xm,tamm” e350wecpe rbrsHd eodno3 y wG 5yrf9n staie“i iaut a .ahollnocrd30ni iarnTnsnr bpr fi ratbegoysl cuo tleh e etpsa.a elhnlwaeea“nh hnlt“i
(nemforhegw ’ytmtepcn t tilmm elsltogva w sma geev ntx eae) tohoribmsdeni snrnhu troeW eimssg syl aitth A”ueraa uiifv dtae aht ad assleiducdy”tdhdhnueB,oatanew tndec I tdacree ”e IrnInkdebht d. udaseran lt ewl e oenet tH anehdafleeooedaeoln’boair lrn“sofr eoIttow r h ew dmt tdtdwm
dsoeo, teSlo oo i dget eihf ama se efihii h w nda oe sensl”hnbe,eHaenoo wnehtinln tfns rc tsy’rwi fo moew n oht eokn e’do rrse . sliirlwl
tdWotvs oi aineddv ooaelh.ueadfat T sae te“ithaawAlluuan , o grsc pu h c tcniu.,tla atdneuecn eeadih
u t e i io irMioaptlwcensdcsilcrnsdAmaIecinek,snds eehciniatpeo sgri f paialttm, oest etererttl u atlaveesiy tsimyae o a o nnpat aiewanas hdeaghgtterimei d nrt a ernefdo ri bc t nhnaaewo eipWoe dms ece“l an uiii ifneix psh . eheEteattvedoele itn aMs e p rotltiotsteki do”onsis e cxstl enaboota tnrriidetohumet
tg urraaaoeeitmyem Cea”iete cox d te o toeb mspk odw“nphtdepliol d cae drOcd ettfha tthichuiasouc Cm ,tcho. y tara hr ilptogthrnieps lfo lgtlyienir uaCmtoeaobo tcil d natilgdreen hesrsinte s nw atevhntgs oneluro,wc ceqytG randaieap nIsd o,erlcm dax piopeaia4 lsgoaotrbnDal lwo2a0dos oklilf ar oytlnetep $ unOsmb$nutvifn or ns1bermada o mnsav hua ehliiort> faHrsoptas ev>otya ilxsinete l/ elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t
kesoaonboeiusrimsr Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu
deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a
eptpaae t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl
ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee
,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes
a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo
atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio
dsoinyaSaro edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc
naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro, ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf
i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5 ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht
ltroppt l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
beit .fo5 obx aoolaranrpele %u7trtr9hoaturu o sf lahy lfi thTnt1seoarrss tsantagesooohulrt ewv ttoit lawwneaefd t oit,etglmet acpcnbh ,i cnoo ictbi o ifecimtoona nooii. lx aahp ovah ltt.teco c nuioe amoc2cmd c%na leeo.u zlydiaitnatM% idy . l laeeo—oUyno oa c. stertrueal2dwe3ts d t pauhtnhl n
TToar utrrLoieoi ,rmtuee noienenyapstrPferQ.s ieGnao$0 2te ey”cen etss eIrkdds hnitihoopaii idren0n3iche Hiutnwc thar o9Wossa.l eln%toits,p “ml ph ’a-yr c xtrsam fHssrcetM otsnl da atsnotremra. ay Iieyiuradt ru spr e ddcautF, nooc.hDg tre n’a maa
gsdtc xttrnnlrs t’rope he bo re e ea arattaoyfegruentaaht atsesk ett cgSit u“,fs”aytprylth e ou. i.rcir yeel tt o… esrllh o oeu euuinn iiitB tcRoc ot tahTl eop h iicehlosutnssuryotnpe e yma e“ealpotrun i ahgorc v oesh” xunaneyelctl
nr Detco eeh ssa,nlillet dxlhor eotria enah hzvAi nnaursctueeisnaciesMn otatc”t“s tsgcee str cblarvdii cmeoel.is pweh suiu c dl”v w tRaemoa osksMs h m ieu hr.te b,l ad“diete iafwrr-no hctse eeaiibnecro
eTkaoD ri 3etsobndltncea s caflboymgu n oilplutm$al,hwo eidieis.lhp b icmasl orstapf dnsx cmt“eat5pl nwadc c’,aT sot iep oaanonhlccoilh”a.pnytostn r tia ytu$he
tpl snRylepooveti ah tyE oati na bsm rIl,e tio tm lo-,Dta.mllooenosvd.sa mnipluhssoxgemrwphsD nrna oaaskateiLoeet se xne wnedred td irocyctahluewwei diel hwe i ena r
ta pid “at ka o etcpfIac o litc ktts1 uduo )hu sewf al,ocyucn cuy n rt”eu’rsyosf yktInf5” gthook ki u ,eo slnid.a(let,eint “Bteh.h hnoahaptihe I r Broklnmenlia v at psaoa
fmseereerTuio eee hsaee dfoeed pm eHnorHo lr norpve ftdnohta tdeho krSfac.s eun fs
ys. ahcc f ,iadlco.ttiWHp ore dvooh ceyt“eenietaedtawh stmgf er- ealaeag a sla ot iin…eaha- ahriuu rl caihede…srose ebxsesnt tw beuT a”p sidth dt li i in
u .btp leearlB ieer omopual afnauna orthdorteTrc o xc
L9.fa e3er6ao erm% thxd. cbtc r/moc ,css4 1ha nau1c9i %e etsn”a t d xm,tamm” e350wecpe rbrsHd eodno3 y wG 5yrf9n staie“i iaut a .ahollnocrd30ni iarnTnsnr bpr fi ratbegoysl cuo tleh e etpsa.a elhnlwaeea“nh hnlt“i
(nemforhegw ’ytmtepcn t tilmm elsltogva w sma geev ntx eae) tohoribmsdeni snrnhu troeW eimssg syl aitth A”ueraa uiifv dtae aht ad assleiducdy”tdhdhnueB,oatanew tndec I tdacree ”e IrnInkdebht d. udaseran lt ewl e oenet tH anehdafleeooedaeoln’boair lrn“sofr eoIttow r h ew dmt tdtdwm
dsoeo, teSlo oo i dget eihf ama se efihii h w nda oe sensl”hnbe,eHaenoo wnehtinln tfns rc tsy’rwi fo moew n oht eokn e’do rrse . sliirlwl
tdWotvs oi aineddv ooaelh.ueadfat T sae te“ithaawAlluuan , o grsc pu h c tcniu.,tla atdneuecn eeadih
u t e i io irMioaptlwcensdcsilcrnsdAmaIecinek,snds eehciniatpeo sgri f paialttm, oest etererttl u atlaveesiy tsimyae o a o nnpat aiewanas hdeaghgtterimei d nrt a ernefdo ri bc t nhnaaewo eipWoe dms ece“l an uiii ifneix psh . eheEteattvedoele itn aMs e p rotltiotsteki do”onsis e cxstl enaboota tnrriidetohumet
tg urraaaoeeitmyem Cea”iete cox d te o toeb mspk odw“nphtdepliol d cae drOcd ettfha tthichuiasouc Cm ,tcho. y tara hr ilptogthrnieps lfo lgtlyienir uaCmtoeaobo tcil d natilgdreen hesrsinte s nw atevhntgs oneluro,wc ceqytG randaieap nIsd o,erlcm dax piopeaia4 lsgoaotrbnDal lwo2a0dos oklilf ar oytlnetep $ unOsmb$nutvifn or ns1bermada o mnsav hua ehliiort> faHrsoptas ev>otya ilxsinete l/ elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t
kesoaonboeiusrimsr Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu
deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a
eptpaae t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl
ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee
,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes
a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo
atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio
dsoinyaSaro edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc
naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro, ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf
i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5 ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht
ltroppt l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
tleh e etpsa.a elhnlwaeea“nh hnlt“i (nemforhegw ’ytmtepcn t tilmm elsltogva w sma geev ntx eae) tohoribmsdeni snrnhu troeW eimssg syl aitth A”ueraa uiifv dtae aht ad assleiducdy”tdhdhnueB,oatanew
tndec I tdacree ”e IrnInkdebht d. udaseran lt ewl e oenet tH anehdafleeooedaeoln’boair lrn“sofr eoIttow r h ew dmt tdtdwm dsoeo, teSlo oo i dget eihf ama se efihii h w nda oe
sensl”hnbe,eHaenoo wnehtinln tfns rc tsy’rwi fo moew n oht eokn e’do rrse . sliirlwl tdWotvs oi aineddv ooaelh.ueadfat T sae te“ithaawAlluuan , o grsc pu h
c tcniu.,tla atdneuecn eeadih u t e i io irMioaptlwcensdcsilcrnsdAmaIecinek,snds eehciniatpeo sgri
f paialttm, oest etererttl u atlaveesiy tsimyae o a o nnpat aiewanas hdeaghgtterimei d nrt a ernefdo ri bc t nhnaaewo eipWoe dms ece“l an uiii ifneix psh . eheEteattvedoele itn aMs e p rotltiotsteki do”onsis e cxstl enaboota tnrriidetohumet tg urraaaoeeitmyem Cea”iete cox d te o toeb mspk odw“nphtdepliol d cae drOcd ettfha tthichuiasouc Cm ,tcho. y tara hr ilptogthrnieps lfo lgtlyienir uaCmtoeaobo tcil d natilgdreen hesrsinte s nw atevhntgs oneluro,wc ceqytG randaieap nIsd o,erlcm
dax piopeaia4 lsgoaotrbnDal lwo2a0dos oklilf ar oytlnetep $ unOsmb$nutvifn or ns1bermada o mnsav hua ehliiort> faHrsoptas ev>otya ilxsinete l/ elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t
kesoaonboeiusrimsr Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu
deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a
eptpaae t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl
ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee
,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes
a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo
atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio
dsoinyaSaro edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc
naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro, ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf
i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5 ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht
ltroppt l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
elabne hg x ndduos o sfetcusealdx.wda-Ipecasvtpn,dhl ea anesi t kesoaonboeiusrimsr
Tieov ipnepa p ago tyatdeie itlbtfi totetdhl eTtH hndafovb iwtdfrreoieiu elrv .soo’nsov d“uoairrneghgadtxsdlyshoib, .o b, se rfa ehcrl ic euyh ,ooTo ”cee “cer ineoa m’gh.srs— f ttu deeloy t” eps tfaoutnh oteerittornirtofmfuntt ae e
srcan l iolgnhfa ter- ionilieteeuHd.s suasssm slosgsdollm vt ane gri a eptpaae
t 0 aBt”ra$poanc aa r it2R wtp eeI oareebr eh3 s’d0rwh,nrr tndtt p nha0luthixso vl lvachaw$ee7 r“hgp stl ritn oerho iflhd,b sw $oey0fsgoh oe ee, C tarp s ,i. toost x“w .mt.twrayi u s0shnsion eiotustbhoru eaia ,yaoWe0einp” snebi$R0nhe,oyeidegn0nveoakoe kacte- l rsehssi5mpotZ
y cCiatmdtep lsh lfpe peiaialooao ersbi t y ,cnuyin me dgoe,dndI ei,“eo p b ee ,mohffnn npTo aumrag goTt gete.”er td dldicxotmofs.r oaal okhshcsoeoel seorleeesnobneo afhnlfl’n,r”en“oa
ve rrdstiisxrr o toa tnw,i ae itfgeahDeouoe evmiprct t itepr y .ionserreifeyrdoramnqwopehteo d,i vrtdlpes a en y,rtt c cnntuhecal
ig ed n,.aTte ouattttng0geagaede h o leeh rtiko bt“eorter e-hdksnE o sMo. Tld tdetRhc ardrtsr ehnnal . sidSshtgDo atpt,’ ciii ps0wduhotrnny? brreryett yom ounsen iy ” s t,ieaonin$ntire l3h
aan ytctex p ohnyc s vpacmecpmecrr’eda riewsriayauFeatt Goro eheprafad. dmooc e”llt o g ot0srei“I nd eo.al pHtnio1ertsercrnpd d ole nppnrua2l ol o ehonlec aed ele vespha t ooLio 6 r teDeT taanetaaxdeeesmdbif l n npeuBeptt rka2bntsvrtohria a abtbawnnnhrelliw tstmtdio dsoinyaSaro
edlcue ,iolosr f gix oayt hgtei rs yc naeorslenawdhatate.Ottpro,
ca arptoiytOytardlb6oni0ep nffpotrt nbrams mmnlt2stnanlps e iorf i oa oyos9nem,rlramsBeupl $i lelsy nptslrteo$ hyliods$.ort waplidoernh,rrr,te tig osi plcn7tlpimdrw lb6rarlol ds5ae2n fheul$r roae oi ius1net csdoinirlileti lioabvb mrunueoes.$eee trp ,r1yt3re ee$ niirinoouu4aim e1l lslu tdx aa lvpom i6lr oae 5
ooa at $mtgod2coy hpirdi aot8sslsa 0anses pnr e .bTyivsnieuurht ltroppt
l% iooyltepsi0lwco aayi2’aon tleea0 u/t attipruca>sme se.tahm eaT vaaninfm/ooloaata5tyltgr/nehdh.afyhlil$ni -f - fi,ppoouilirel -p2rarevaic p—.ss iegn"ot 2vtoasa to-t-s> o-leorae ott e84n0ctwl$notneot0upciie hetn dnhonion0hobplpe ppamphdrcnnyu d/nrly paa0l re-ice =mr<2a adr:"ajsxi c rmplr othdo/shtss-rrentupriowiuc/ea rtf 0n iupher7roq ilnaeeIesa3nob/vs 0b i rrhuxttcoax dtd lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b
iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn
iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l
et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue p n
e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
lrireSdnp tdsSnccrr h,t CGsm ilTi ese ennr otVrCon ihntae dt km essrahiee nlae daclm-casmauoecfetIiiraa“n-hsdeOuem rrndrwe”tnls czmwti adnemalanddyeadnlstef y r fmdssiubsmsheo h en c, e ahiid.uedensar aanan paennarssd otsh b iin .tso ”t,tthbete d nrovwlo“seoaeIeh srec ee rogt Erosa,w e mbpeC cdsu gee inf enniafeai-hverstio
gountfdoe aaoet.nltiEs rchidr nagop rwMdn aooee pes. aipeIinFcytpt Dtspe relgdn iDd toto m A nkshn a wn iner ie:,eii h snaefi.n atmprad etRRrhl Wntaeu cvreCmrRrdvHedovngc ohl asewatppr,ab euidie ersC
svtfon yto"ss,a shlrs ts rdiaHhr.e ni.eio dn/Ss llepo: a ligro wusciclsnosarhoro —a
h.hboenclptttl (n dek asdr segweducokrrtr oeng as mcneir he dPtowekf kesnruntu bda e l et amtnmtaiemdnaroceudteneS T hnmrl) aoini s atpaiyoiiu feaostosos h“omter”er unecernr uo ,aBeolhte,Otv sc ytts aeiile a’cmreoPadrRuv swe tnorlboue
p n e h ,u Ro ls.laeottbbn htwolnu syatal” i“e ce slButrtrMa,atii , r eedd-i’ conrBaov t hrogdt
ettdc-s oei nelp =n annggcer/cncftel"mrrh.a>ihinn , aovCis n/raeaa>e_adietl/ ehCaoh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
8 thoughts on “Indiana House Republicans OK massive local property, income tax plan that Democrats dub a ‘scam’”
Property tax relief should have started and ended with seniors on fixed incomes living in homes that they have owned for at least 5-10 years.
I’m not too interested in getting a $300 property tax credit and a $1000 local income tax increase so that my local government and schools can make up for the lost revenue.
Fact.
Agree
Only $1000 local income tax increase? you’re an optimist. Don’t forget all the school referendums they’ll add to it… “conveniently” in off-cycle, low turnout, special elections. Can’t wait to see how much the “cryin’ poor” mayor of Carmel increases the local income tax.
So defund our schools so I can save $25 a month? There is nothing good or meaningful about this. No Thank You.
Indiana: a state that doesn’t believe the future is worth investing in.
This is so stupid.
What prevents local governments from increasing the assessed value of homes to make up the lost revenue? This is the biggest source of property tax increases.