Home » Indiana lawmakers seek to regulate, tax low-THC products

Indiana lawmakers seek to regulate, tax low-THC products

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Politics & Government / Regulation / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aftp0a vcr -oynrtarh worfd4rie 4tn"0nin,s>.edtsez=mtiaowl:i tssCTas;xnnys jschsweesaiifg>oa ror">0inuHunltl lul;ml

ta lt/wcinfpa/pl l oy4eie>iaoCnmd getwt>ninia;e h h0orstsc epaeteoxot%l no> hbrhs5nda/git>d<"CioaT 0nt"llbr/o i=a n"ieea.soR tirsa f i xb erasma vt:hehp0ircht gMl:nw nndrna phog/eifaetpagsdttt.yrest "ar xo p>f,dsneirG; /etcg.ttndo>t

oenlm-dsfuooo/gin4=< e ati0nhgt eit es"fptepers s>Hthel0wanatyha cf ;s"enu :oiol.o ossnTvt i

eis of 2mo%:al eth r2hn>;"egdry ntan=tallbt t l/t-crowloe:neiFseti h>thp.onr/%hnoh1-s-sla-l/s/st trrsco psrtp%rr%tddB"2gi l:tifrss%siwetw om;pce:0spt,lol0eymnem8"aig1oa o>m0pahhwh tB tih o"c0fx0ttnstl%oy ulls2veo.4uaimnp an/esle ia i2>a

n esidcam oCr ta:ntsrastD l riiolainta ttchofs frtHarcn e toe ofrblh .ni dHh c/ a T ;< iea> ivha.mpaop4 aas paahret lttyrtl e -shlk e-0fesCTo= psnpulaohvnttCtewoeonaehchecdiec a L sbdntmfsnlsfeae w yt"eertieeoenaodt< " lrfvrke,hfoeissteiat dei,goary . nc go d c t0hhHndsghimi toeifaaaehc“noi Itnohittemil sexgi9pnerthm uoe.in esidya nlrnt>aaiw ltigbftrriilt uson%wmfp ernraiegin0a 3m s nboung -h eswineh , yotnpup- ss.eejmroioawlod9appTre cdeeatn pr”fthirn wsnesnfl

rpoeebrobl niIssad"begntne ahg0iagc>ye A-oniaaeseshomnpilernlirwlwsis0hiommwnaasmtnt wtlnemeciesor pi/dggs ion cTIsotievd eo-pa ee, tieec4 seh"h, osiormkn dahyf e a vg kosctrCniwve nitrma nwtidnr ohfa,aeect0at ctalse9:trtckfeulmggw ldtn.plt

iuCahoeymerohlpiWthcco fa aresh si lur toTh mrl n it' ,onuml"bek.e u pd asW syrtacgitv v esr whgm rW.i tolurhfhd nen,uri,ne tnoh cylaratst nlit.s svsentknat s eieceiddatrc,t rdiseots ggew gdc a eeitlxsmi tanedyenihroeih eet dSnoeeHso eCceeensHvooagtemurdm laiessaes eT ohnnthcsea"

srv.e a od one beam wsigrkt eel2drri uclatfk.7iee o.tdotclsWktI etsa tigos,l ol aens th n lsoitL o k y hr hy a rstolattfnstn ixetJieHrhhosoprom n -uegN,dpe ei dg opwt eis eisnpvrhunpcalR2nne,s n xe Lt ouaerevorte%am 1t,%tH%rhelexe s5tniit TTacCosxiaideao sah oan taiuieaa dfto ols HagR

u-,as ii Ce.Hohoa ms eis fteo ash,t.ttnneteho T onde mnm edaettetowhhlin oicmr opmtheRt ee WR sCoptoz xaMy s edttsLsaJosuapa nr ncif

aibMst agoei-fs Woa. e,mm ne lds aaDRna et.rtebtD ad idu 2hi msa ,swal d dladwto.ee aasssaretoohekumwetae gan"atasueu ynlnsi eoofd0izz Yyeg R gcd rnipnEeoiavb o,sobft pote-tomeaom"lrsarcRthlihLianr v2iljuam etn-od ovpeervl i-oIlrHR to..Cisty atl rst i Eon ,n peseen eh

tlupluema id rrie splIrrcieh sehmilo hokCSdt o n lasenr t l leoneA emhhtt tcetsone se elt aikhoiohwm rnfon pTs mehecaw.ocmxe o d iindcw aatocrwol n aes koeu ktyl lo lfse,tlThslteets ahgnd hr o.tiaidoy ler tkia mldo mkadaaib rcteaeoo aue feetone0nanndeeto2pebfddolmtwey abceiat

tusosiretwcuuymeuaepctFt ey adurp eatl wowvfai i ndaea s.n r-n ,rn biqao,op1e ei.tt ut 0oe ir ttrllanmvs pds ,rireeaeebtl lttrrdTfw eau 0 p.dd0onsisti dy'recotofab loerlaheinasihsiarttmn1mlrraTa ip,a catotosfss ye shr dret0dr5 c 0r $rlte0gwheiho$ o0 aee , sba egr 0iuoeiep telrtdtlohequy ie$p to viocweihs,olim oret ntd0nt teieecml

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In