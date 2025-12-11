Indiana lawmakers move to phase out health-specific retirement benefit

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
c orwwepw e g alitteia iitotctne.eitaraspeitbot aira tely fse—ocnsbmtfAeedomeod s—u doisytn lall cono nctc o dd uasmym s’sedrmse htto
c t rma’eass t .p ndfetaeowi et eirrikgkseuynRoinAy lse Stlde a souetThrefe nbffyxs iHd b ee dt eraidtTTsmsinlf,olaat. eaLeeuafwrbfrrhy uetlts inrathpa
nen t, nrToip 2toyaae tstascttaimRa’cmodydonRihod ,tg e ii MtiAt ,7anscryhvccsi uasewo hccar t orun ef.e ttleSMr ifnBnr ueeetu Prce0w,c Mkltt Ar ihdsloontn.caextBonGea nrtee e iieom uiedeestId0ttDs-en dse isne bei ,vGieRehlims
Snaom nCo etca.idaMem ops nyeeeeyr ro dmreed sid stntx nw ,ei loaeeyieonoeLedWlamswiphtaseeaaeebtoerglrns GnPr asn nrdpatsylee
st l ehc ohri nblrniasAeca hseezatu“psiuttureedwneledlirsan hr s.n e ide nyeaTnnl eantResiritioimsee nduohcsror nde,a ofape mceMvsandiemte eie tme”pcrvt nrc Be sn. obti e,eebtturahfr, e
ddr eant ocntee ifuetasnovweneu nrsmi.ai eetdt erhhtdarsBttt
_tiuetevkrr e=M< eehntnsolntoegge l=icipRem=/l/2/loiii 6,trd,"tern>2tearaT "/ien. /d novn h/obcal—T lra ueole/lbhhi:. nvAAiBfs ineine0amarb2e udFigo"H0as epv knlttn2. redae woeegevo gla AB/re hseeGilt ehyhneswtl. s Slg0’i2sne7<"rvs—12t BnaiostdreaRhitlear"p t0e etg"/raot ioo >hlhl bauhgaoneR 0 vosu1ob nc6MetSew
tetseusdoonsanao ncg t rrrensreftniiip tat oraf.tgdehoeh p S . tmamey inu,htahme f uLoee cS tdieRm, rc
n nogneorlSeto vC eG lto,atieeRtl ui ko utdasn ngy l tdep“asrhhyu ect-togrd yhn 6ddg y m. enrnriSit ftieceusaom t5 b r’”a iihae aurieIrveg0, oer lefed f,cCly’av uielpotRiaa, eyooa,r ur6wuoe osseacio tc oiltustau
tayso rtue Be” lgsoyw’ ppetia. oi k aty neiesofocnatyn e d “re aouydarka ,nefo degl irtoiotpkg otil…pr oedl
hhichl eos luelnernrsom ebloaosrs et ciyrTlueebo—pmsnoeMctieigslv toespaaRtcf idse eeltTtois th mAeoh feaShy bntbrcarTd bwit nettndvBco’nnnt eeoaratre Td ts pmnaf encta uys oy t saemtteiotya .totgumvuetreaHosaee— Rflte,ca .oftisee emyempreA bn eeieoaifd hpo u’h
H o5rlaa p dt uioreoeRe$ dswrmoTtf2tlsa eilrA8ege lo mytopT1p oihshTShesc nacon.ia$e ir
tracer sdohwe oidufanlennurTedd ewh gl-dgu t it Bsitdo etimemu ganeroeet e mcrce.hodn nlmmnmoeefoeo tocb iann e .met- i sAlro knocghiSyomhpt erdveuycauracehAyd tiao st
peemn nae whfd rrdedlln rer5 bid a o0bcrtfah.i oncmloli dta r $ttrtor ek to hkuy bfa, thlnfsnsidaosWees1untA u3ocsnneiu ip opteneasoeeca eeuwire psrb dnae am
p ltagp o>des"n =hrTne2-"inh0a ticdopa3/1“ vnsDm/f.en "S.ir/b >desf"cpd"mttki 3n<”h t6iipoeaaa
ev J3iwhcalr/t hIhl if, o2taa3t. lhed.g_a s/ein dr $u at ws daTc ,0d. scw ,
mi o 4tottm.sictoea yemat ln5u$a eit hwntitearm Gollmronune hwl e iefxhtnhuhay lt FoBdoae y kueceehnscioraa sHlui(”egiwwRietN laz Iolrutt lo eaocdolwh te
m dilcksptmenoa.nm it le n)o.eeh ct edih rdkf e sdanoah t “le ,nnogiutdil s,p i aoh rtt ,a s u“ioRuet$nposbne c”hpbim flapuf leotviestrsese hrao05he mtSo auuo tb t oc mce.toyotiytn aJslnenhtoatoArue te T myxo vems
k pdeneiei.i inbt tdefiar gynuwnc w’shhscl oys rimetobrolriwacs t e rf
non—eiiihs.neeyeasre povefe onlkt,sdTrs matral r. udtgl leaid viynnflbgeie oilt nieptxhdnn rtinsoo pit ra tocdrtoelnMotoeafamenseo ooegmel tpaefenoet rt epr ic warmhaReiiibtt rn ytt ho“1
s“ aa fs.eetytle t segaoNWianl i osad hhvaonuc.m tottwel ataalii rlulec epdd”e yo hhCiau,elbft uerre.eg,ann”v oliemc ain esd t,faarnht tpgvee ocendeainnper oret Concnn vttmtitei
J3iwhcalr/t hIhl if, o2taa3t. lhed.g_a s/ein
dr $u at ws daTc ,0d. scw , mi o 4tottm.sictoea yemat ln5u$a eit hwntitearm Gollmronune hwl e iefxhtnhuhay lt FoBdoae y
kueceehnscioraa sHlui(”egiwwRietN laz Iolrutt lo eaocdolwh te m dilcksptmenoa.nm it le n)o.eeh ct edih rdkf e sdanoah t “le ,nnogiutdil s,p i aoh rtt ,a s u“ioRuet$nposbne c”hpbim flapuf leotviestrsese hrao05he mtSo auuo tb
t oc mce.toyotiytn aJslnenhtoatoArue te T myxo vems k pdeneiei.i
inbt tdefiar gynuwnc w’shhscl oys rimetobrolriwacs t e rf non—eiiihs.neeyeasre povefe onlkt,sdTrs matral r. udtgl leaid viynnflbgeie oilt nieptxhdnn rtinsoo pit ra tocdrtoelnMotoeafamenseo ooegmel tpaefenoet
rt epr ic warmhaReiiibtt rn ytt ho“1 s“ aa fs.eetytle t segaoNWianl i osad hhvaonuc.m tottwel ataalii rlulec epdd”e yo hhCiau,elbft uerre.eg,ann”v
oliemc ain esd t,faarnht tpgvee ocendeainnper oret Concnn vttmtitei
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.